The Premier League champions and FA Cup winners go head-to-head at the King Power Stadium in the first competitive match of the English football season involving top flight teams.

Competitive football returns this weekend with the English Football League and the annual Community Shield final.

The showpiece event, which has been moved away from its traditional Wembley home to Leicester City’s Kingpower Stadium, sees the Premier League champions take on the FA Cup winners.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year it will be the top two from English football’s top flight squaring off once again as Manchester City and Liverpool go head-to-head for another piece of silverware.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on TV, online via live stream and the early betting odds:

When is Manchester City v Liverpool Community Shield final on?

The 2022 Community Shield final will be played at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday, July 30 with a 17:00 (BST) kick off time.

It will be the first time in ten years that the showpiece event has not taken place at Wembley Stadium due to the London venue playing host to the final of the Women’s European Championships.

It is instead being held at the home of the defending champions with Leicester City having beaten Manchester City in the 2021 final.

What channel is Manchester City v Liverpool Community Shield final on?

The match will be live in the UK on ITV1 and STV.

Mark Pougatch will present the programme with build up starting at 4:15pm BST.

Should it be required, the final will go to extra time and penalties.

Manchester City v Liverpool Community Shield final live stream

The match can be streamed online via the ITV Player and STV Player.

The streaming service can be accessed online or via an app which is available to download in most mainstream app stores.

The ITV/STV player is free to use for households who own a TV licence.

Manchester City v Liverpool Community Shield final odds

Manchester City are the favourites to win the match, priced at 7/5 to win in normal time.

Liverpool are priced at 9/5 and the draw is 5/2.

The odds reflect how closely matched the two teams are which was demonstrated last season where they faced each other three times, twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup.

Both league meeting ended in 2-2 draws while the FA Cup clash went the way of Liverpool who held on for a 3-2 victory having led 3-0 at half time.

Manchester City are the 4/7 favourites to win the Premier League again this season while Liverpool are 11/5 second favourites.

Manchester City v Liverpool Community Shield final history

Liverpool are the third most successful club in the history of the FA Community Shield, having won it 15 times.

Only Manchester United (21) and Arsenal (16) have won it more.

However, the Reds have not lifted the silverware since 2016.

Manchester City have only won the shield six times in their history but have been successful in recent seasons with final wins in 2012, 2018 and 2019.