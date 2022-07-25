Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will face Sweden in tomorrow night’s Euros semi-final.

England and Sweden will meet in the 2022 Euros semi-final on Tuesday night after both secured extra-time winners to make it to the penultimate stage of the tournament.

The Lionesses’ Georgia Stanway scored a 96th minute winner against Spain to ensure her team were through to the final four while Linda Sembrant scored Sweden’s 92nd minute goal to push past a stubborn Belgium.

Speaking after their win, Chelsea and Sweden captain Magadalena Eriksson said her side will now face their “toughet test” when they meet the Lionesses but England fans should expect “a team that will do everything they can to win a game.

“You saw it today, we never give up, we always fight, we run for each other, we work really, really hard.”

England have however responded by saying they will come out “all guns blazing”. Defender Lucy Bronze spoke to the press saying that “Sweden haven’t looked their strongest but we all know that they’re the highest ranked team left.

“We know to expect everything, we’re expecting to have Sweden come out all guns blazing and have their best performance against us becaue they’ve got just as much to play for as we do.”

With just one day to go before the game, here is all you need to know about England’s semi-final fixture...

When is England v Sweden?

England and Sweden will meet on Tuesday 26 July 2022. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST and the match will take place at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium.

Home to Sheffield United FC, Bramall Lane has a capacity for 32,050 and was first opened in 1855.

Sembrant and her teammates celebrate scoring in extra-time to beat Belgium

How to watch England v Sweden

BBC One will have all of the action from England v Sweden with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will lead the way in presenting the programme.

BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website will also offer streaming services for those unable to watch on BBC One.

How to buy England v Sweden tickets

Tickets are still available for Bramall Lane’s semi-final fixture and can be purchased through the UEFA website.

Prices range from £15 to £40.

When is the Euros 2022 final?

Germany and France will meet in the second semi-final fixture which takes place on Wednesday 27 July 2022 at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes.

The winners of both semi-finals will then meet at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday 30 July 2022 at 5pm for the final of the Euros 2022.

England v Sweden head-to-head

The two sides have met six times since 2005 with Sweden winning on three occasions and the sides drawing on the other three.

Who’s in the squads?

Sweden’s Caroline Seger is currently struggling with a heel injury and it is currently unknown whether she will be in the squad for tomorrow’s meet.

No fresh injuries have been reported from Sarina Wiegman’s camp. Neither side have confirmed their starting line-ups but here are the full squads:

England:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Jessica Carter, Demi Stokes, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Rachel Daly, Kiera Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Fran Kirby, Jill Scott, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo.

Forwards: Beth Mead, Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Nikita Parris, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England.

Sweden: