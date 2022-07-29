England take on Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley.

Fans will be flocking to Wembley for the final of the Women’s Euro 2022.

Host’s England will take on Germany at the famous stadiun on Sunday (31 July) evening.

If you are heading to Wembley for the game or just to soak up the atmosphere, you will probably be looking for a place to drink before the match.

BOXPARK is one of the popular venues on Wembely Way.

If you are thinking of going - here is all you need to know:

Do you need tickets for Boxpark Wembley?

You need to book tickets to attend the final fanpark at the venue in Wembley.

Tickets start at £10 for general admission.

Is the fanpark showing the final?

BOXPARK Wembley are NOT showing the game.

You won’t be able to match the final at the fanpark.

BOXPARK Wembley. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

What requirements are required for entry?

You must have a valid ticket for the Euro 2022 final to be able to enter the fanpark.

What is going on in the fanpark?

On its website, BOXPARK Wembley says: “Join us for some pre match build up with live music and maybe a special guest or two. Enjoy 3 huge bars, over 20 different food vendors and live entertainment.”

What items are banned?

BOXPARK is a family friendly site, please refrain from throwing things in the air, especially things made out of plastic, your shoes or your hopes and dreams. They hurt.

Your entry is conditioned upon a short search of your bags/person. We are really grateful for your assistance in securing everyone’s safety at our venue.

BOXPARK has a ZERO TOLERANCE Policy to: Racism, Anti-social behaviour, inciting hatred, abuse to our staff or fellow guests.

BOXPARK does not allow the following items into our sites: Laser devices, Knives/Weapons, Flares/Fireworks, Air Horns, Alcoholic beverages, Unsealed bottles, Illegal Substances.

We don’t allow banners to be put up inside the venue, you are welcome to keep them in your bag but please refrain from putting them up on site.

Where is it located?

BOXPARK Wembley is located in Wembley Park, Wembley.

The post code is HA9 0JT.

Are there any age restrictions?