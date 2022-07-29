Stores will close their doors at 4pm and stop online deliveries at 5pm to give staff the chance to enjoy this historic game for England

Iceland has announced that it will close early this Sunday to show support and celebrate England reaching the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final.

On Sunday 31 July, Iceland and The Food Warehouse will close its store doors at 4pm and stop online deliveries at 5pm to give staff the chance to enjoy this historic game for England.

Iceland will also be helping its shoppers roar for the Lionesses with a feast on offer.

Customers will be able to purchase two pizzas and a 3L drink bundle for just £5 - saving £4.25.

The offer is only available this Saturday (30 July) and Sunday.

Which food items are included in the deal?

The bundle will be available in store and online.

It will include a choice of two Chicago Town Pizzas and a bottle of 3 litre Pepsi for just £5.

Available in the deal will be:

Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Pizza (305g, £3.50)

Chicago Town 320g Tiger Crust Pepperoni Pizza (320g, £3.50)

Chicago Town 315g Tiger Crust Cheesy Ham & Bacon Pizza (315g, £3.50)

Pepsi Max (3ltr, £2.25)

Pepsi Diet (3ltr, £2.25)

Pepsi Max Cherry (3ltr, £2.25)

What has the firm said?

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We’re immensely proud of our lionesses and how far they have come to make it to the final on Sunday.

“Sporting achievements like this don’t happen very often so we think it’s only right to give our store teams the opportunity to watch this historic moment.”

Which other supermarkets are shutting early?

Several stores across the country are adjusting their opening times to give workers the opportunity to watch the final clash, Sky reports.

Tesco Express will close all 1,600 stores at 7.45pm, as opposed to the usual midnight closing hours.

Also 2,034 Co-op stores will close at 7:45pm.

Co-op 24-hour petrol stations will close between 7.45pm and 11pm for the game.