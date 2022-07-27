The Swedes failed in their bid for Euro 2022 glory after losing heavily to the Lionesses.

England broke their last four curse to reach a first major final since 2009 with a stunning 4-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday evening.

The Lionesses put in a hugely impressive display in their semi-final at Bramall Lane, with goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo, and Fran Kirby sealing a historic win for Sarina Wiegman’s side.

The home nation will now advance to a showdown against either France or Germany at Wembley this weekend, and will be hoping to get their hands on a first-ever piece of major international silverware.

For Sweden, however, Tuesday’s whitewash represented the end of the road for their dreams of a second European title.

But after crashing out of contention for the trophy itself, will the Scandinavians be given one last outing before calling time on their tournament?

Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not there will be a third-place play-off at this summer’s Women’ Euro 2022...

Will there be a third-place play-off at Euro 2022?

There will not be a third-place play-off at this summer’s tournament.

The competition has held fixtures between its two losing semi-finalists in the past, but abandoned the tradition in 1995.

Interestingly, the first ever Women’s Euro, held in 1984, also decided against a contest for third place.

The tie was introduced in the following edition of the tournament in 1987, and remained until 1993, spanning four competitions in total.

At the time, just four nations competed in the Women’s Euro, with Italy (1987), Sweden (1989), and Denmark (1991 and 1993) the only sides to have officially finished third in the event.

When is the final of Euro 2022?

The showpiece event of this summer’s tournament will be held at Wembley on Sunday July 31st.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm BST.

England have already booked their place in this weekend’s final, and will face either France or Germany, depending on the outcome of Wednesday evening’s meeting between the two nations.