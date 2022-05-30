Teams from the Premier League and beyond will soon be able to officially start bringing in new signings and making deals.

With the Champions League and EFL play-off finals now over the 2021/22 domestic football season across the UK is now officially over.

That means that clubs up and down the country are now fully focused on shaping their playing squad for the next campaign with new faces coming in and others moving on.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although many clubs have already announced some big deals, most notably Manchester City’s acquisition of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, they can not officially complete any business until the summer transfer window officially opens.

Here is everything you need to know about when the transfer window opens and closes ahead of the 2022/23 football season:

When does the 2022 summer transfer window open for English clubs?

Here are Wednesday’s Premier League transfer rumours

The summer transfer window for English clubs officially opens on Friday, June 10, 2022.

However, English clubs will only be able to complete domestic transfer deals between June 10 and June 30 with international deals, such as Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City, having to wait until Friday, July 1, 2022.

When does the 2022 summer transfer window close for English clubs?

The 2022 summer transfer window for English clubs will officially close at 11pm (BST) on Sunday, September 1, 2022.

As is usually the case, transfer deadline day is expected to be a frantic occasion across the country with clubs anxiously scrambling to get last minute deals across the line.

Once the transfer window closes, clubs will have to wait until Sunday, January 1, 2023 before they can begin making deals once again.

Free agents can be signed by a club at any time during the season, if they had been released by their previous club before the end of the transfer window.

When does the transfer window open and close across Europe?

The transfer window opening and closing dates vary somewhat in other countries.

Here are the opening and closing dates for the other four of the top five ranked UEFA leagues as well as the Scottish Professional Football League:

La Liga (Spain) - opens July 1, closes September 1 at 10:59 (BST)

Serie A (Italy) - opens July 1, closes September 1.

Bundesliga (Germany) - opens July 1, closes September 1 at 5pm (BST)

Ligue 1 (France) - opens June 10, closes September 1 at 11:59 (BST)

SPFL (Scotland) - opens June 9, closes September 1.

What transfer deals have already been done by Premier League clubs?

Although clubs can not officially formalise domestic signings until June 10 and international signings until July 1, there have still been a number of big deals agreed.

The most notable has been Manchester City’s purchase of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for €60m (£51.1m).

The Norwegian international has been hailed as a massive deal for Pep Guardiola’s side as they look to defend their title and lift the trophy for the third season in a row - an achievement that would be a first in the club’s history.