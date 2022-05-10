A look at everything you need to know about the Erling Haaland transfer situation amid reports Manchester City are on the verge of a deal.

Manchester City have confirmed that Norwegian star Erling Haaland will join them on 1st July, subject to both the Blues and Borussia Dortmund finalising the terms with the 21-year-old.

Haaland is now recognised among the very best players in the world, and he has received plenty of interest in recent months. Almost all of Europe’s biggest clubs have been linked with the Norwegian, who appears to be rivalling Kylian Mbappe to become the world’s next best player.

City ruled themselves out of the race to sign Haaland last summer, but have now been able to gain the advantage over their rivals in signing the Norwegian superstar.

Here’s what you need to know.

City confirm transfer

“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” Man City confirmed in a statement earlier today.

“The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.”

Aside from the club’s statement on their website, the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to say: “Official, Erling Haaland joins Manchester City on a permanent deal from Borussia Dortmund. ‘Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with B Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland on 1st July’ statement confirms.”

Haaland release clause

Haaland has a release clause that comes into play for the coming transfer window.

The release clause was believed to be at €75 million (£64.1million) and it is detailed that it must be paid in one upfront payment.

In more recent reports, from both Romano and City Report, have said that the release clause is set at €60m (£55m) and not the more expensive option it was thought to be.

Dortmund signed Haaland from RB Salzburg on a deal worth €20 million (£17million) in 2020.

Career stats

Haaland’s statistics explain why he finds himself rated among the very best strikers in world football.

The 21-year-old earned his move to Dortmund after scoring 17 times in 16 league games for Salzburg, And after making the move to the Bundesliga, he did not disappoint.

Haaland has scored 61 goals in 66 league games for Dortmund and 85 goals in 88 games across all competitions, assisting 23.

This season, Haaland has netted 28 goals in 29 games across all competitions, including 21 goals in 23 Bundesliga games. He netted three goals in as many games in the Champions League.

Salary

According to Goal, Haaland pockets around £132,000 per week currently, totalling around £6.8million per year.

Reports had suggested that Haaland would earn around £500,000 in his move to City, but reports from Romano have put his salary at around £375,000 per week, which is a similar level to what current City player Kevin de Bruyne earns.

Salary compared

According to Boardroom, Cristiano Ronaldo pockets around £26.5million per year with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne earns £20.8million per season at City.

The next three in the list are all United players, with David De Gea reportedly earning £19.5million, Jadon Sancho pocketing £18.2million and Raphael Varane bringing in £17.68million.

Two more City players make the top 10, with Raheem Sterling at number seven, earning £20.3million and Jack Grealish reportedly being paid the same amount.