Division Rivals is one of the most popular game modes in EA Sports' long-running FIFA football video game franchise

Participants in FIFA 23 Division Rivals compete in online matches to move through 11 Divisions by defeating players with similar skill levels.

All players start in Division 10, with the goal of fast moving up through the ranks and divisions while earning Weekly Rewards. But how does the Rewards system work exactly, and what time are prizes made available to players?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

How does it work?

The way you climb Divisions and receive rewards was tweaked slightly in last year’s FIFA 22, with the mode adopting a new ladder system.

By spreading fewer games out over a week, users are better able to balance their gaming with other activities, and that system remains in place in FIFA 23.

Each Division is divided into several steps, with players moving backwards or forwards based on the outcome of each match.

A win moves you forward one step, a loss moves you back. Drawing a match will see you stay in the same position. Certain rungs on the ladder serve as checkpoints, making it impossible to fall further back regardless of how many matches you lose.

If you win three games in a row, a multiplier is applied, meaning two steps are acquired for each victory for the duration of the winning streak. Win streaks will continue until a match is drawn or lost.

At the end of each week, awards are distributed based on the player's Division at the time of the cutoff and the number of wins they have achieved during that time. Base Prizes and Upgraded Rewards are the two sorts of rewards available to players.

When are Division Rivals rewards released?

Division Rivals rewards are released weekly on Thursdays, at which point the week is refreshed and begins again. In the UK, rewards are handed out from 8am BST.

That means that when the clocks go back at the end of October, the release time for rewards will become 7am GMT.

From this time, you'll be able to log into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and claim your rewards from the Division Rivals menu, before heading over to the Store to open them.

What are the rewards?

When Division Rivals rewards arrive each Thursday, gamers will be given three options. The value of the incentives on offer will vary, but keep in mind that some are tradeable and others are totally non-tradeable.

Below is a full list of the rewards on offer at the start of FIFA 23’s lifespan, but bear in mind that EA Sports modified the system several times over the FIFA 22 cycle, so don't be shocked if a new set of Division Rivals awards appears at some point during the season.

Base Prizes and Upgraded Rewards are the two sorts of rewards available to players. We've broken down how many victories are required below.

Base Rewards – 4 wins

Upgraded Rewards – 8 wins

Division 10

Champions Qualification Points: 50

Season Restart: Remains in Division 10

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Nine

Champions Qualification Points: 60

Season Restart: Remains in Division 9

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Eight

Champions Qualification Points: 80

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 9

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Seven

Champions Qualification Points: 100

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 8

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Six

Champions Qualification Points: 150

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 8

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Five

Champions Qualification Points: 200

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 7

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Four

Champions Qualification Points: 400

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 6

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Three

Champions Qualification Points: 500

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 5

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division Two

Champions Qualification Points: 600

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 4

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 30,000 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division One

Champions Qualification Points: 750

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 3

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 35,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards

20 Matches: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 Matches: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 90 Matches: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

Elite Division

Champions Qualification Points: 1000

Season Restart: Relegated to Division 2

Base Reward

Option 1: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Tradeable)

1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mega Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

2 Mega Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

Reward Upgrade

Option 1: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Tradeable)

1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Untradeable)

2 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 40,000 Coins, 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

Milestone Rewards