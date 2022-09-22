Kevin De Bruyne and Heung Min Son have made the team of the week for FIFA 23

Football fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of FIFA 23.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players from around the world are already beginning to assemble their dream team on the EA Sports web app in preparation for the game’s release.

Alongside the launch of the game’s web app, EA Sports has also revealed the first team of the week for FIFA 23.

Here we take a look at the players to feature in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: team of the week.

Son Heung-Min socred a hat-trick for Tottenham against Leicester (Getty Images)

Who is in the FIFA 23 team of the week?

The FIFA 23 team of the week was released by EA Sports worldwide on Wednesday 21 September.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was the highest rated player in the list with a rating of 92. The Belgian midfielder has enjoyed a sensational start to the season for Manchester City and continued that form in the last game, making two assists as the Citizens picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolves.

The second highest player to make the opening team of the week is the 90 rated Heung Min Son. The South Korean forward was a surprising omission from the starting line up when his Tottenham side played Leicester, however he made a key impact from the bench by hitting a sensational 13 minute hat-trick as Spurs ruthlessly punished a struggling Leicester side.

The final two Premier League players to make the list were Arsenal centre back William Saliba who helped himself to a goal and a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Brentford, and Fulham midfielder Joao Palinha who scored during his side’s 3-2 victory away to fellow promoted side Nottingham Forest.

Here is the full list of players to make the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week

GK: Jeremias Ledsema (Cadiz) - 83

RB: Hamari Traore (Rennes) - 85

CB: William Saliba (Arsenal) - 83

RWB: Pablo Maffeo (Mallorca) - 82

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 92

CAM: Teji Savanier (Montpellier) - 84

CDM: Palhinha (Fulham) - 84

LW: Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 90

ST: Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 87

RW: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - 86

GK: Rafael Gikiewicz (Augsburg) - 81

LB: Marco Rui (Napoli) - 82

CB: Domonigos Duarte (Getafe) - 81

CAM: Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt) - 83

CDM: Enzo Le Fee (Lorient) - 81

LW: Cody Gakpo (PSV) - 85

ST: Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) - 83

LB: Filip Mladedonic (Legia Warszawa) - 77

LM: Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) - 75

ST: Moussa Kalidou Djitte (Austin FC) - 78

ST: Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) - 77

LW: Aitor Cantalapierda (Panathinaikos) - 80

When is FIFA 23 released?

FIFA 23 was officially released on Friday 30 September for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One. However, those who have pre ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game will receive it earlier on Tuesday 27 September.