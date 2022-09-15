The latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of a tricky looking Gameweek 8, amid further Premier League postponements

After a weekend without football, the Premier League is set to resume on Friday evening.

Tomorrow sees Southampton travel north to take on Aston Villa, with the hosts searching for only their second win of the campaign after a disappointing start.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, two newly promoted teams in Nottingham Forest and Fulham come up against each other in the Midlands in another tasty clash.

With three matches postponed, the likes of Man City, Newcastle United and Tottenham will feature this weekend ahead of the international break.

Here are all our latest FPL tips ahead of the upcoming gameweek...

Captain

Like most weeks, the relentless Erling Haaland is definitely your best bet for your captain.

While Wolves’ defence will certainly make it a lot harder for Man City’s attack than some of their recent opponents, the Norwegian always finds a way to get a goal and I can’t see this weekend being any different.

Another option is Harry Kane, who is set to face struggling Leicester City.

The Foxes have had a poor start to the season and have conceded the second-most goals in the league.

Transfers in

Aleksandar Mitrovic

If you haven’t already transferred Aleksandar Mitrovic into your team this season, then now is probably the time.

The Serbian has scored six goals in six appearances in the Premeir League this season and will be very confident of adding to his tally against Nottingham Forest.

The Midlands club have already conceded 14 goals and let three in at home to Bournemouth last time out, showing their defensive frailties despite their summer investment.

If Mitrovic is at his best then he could have a field day at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva

It seems to be a rule of FPL this season that you need at least two Manchester City players in your team - Erling Haaland and another.

This week’s addition is Bernardo Silva, who has been his usual brilliant self this season despite heavy links to Barcelona in the transfer window.

The Portugal international has four goal contributions in six matches and, after starting from the bench against Borussia Dortmund, is likely to feature in the line-up against Wolves.

Richarlison

Richarlison’s big money move to Tottenham this summer raised a lot of eyebrows but he has so far impressed in North London.

The Brazilian has two assists in the Premier League and also scored a brace in their Champions League win over Marseille last week.

With Heung-min Son struggling so far this season, Richarlison could definitely earn himself another start against Leicester.

Transfers out

Who to transfer out is looking pretty obvious, considering there a number of stars not featuring in this weekend.

Three matches have been postponed ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, meaning you could end up with a disappointing points tally if you are to leave certain players in.

The matches that are postponed are Brighton v Crystal Palace, Man Utd v Leeds and Chelsea v Liverpool.

Some of the players you will need to transfer out include Wilfried Zaha, Jadon Sancho, Reece James and Mohamed Salah.

If a big chunk of your squad is made up of unavailable players, then you could use the ‘free hit’ or ‘wildcard’ chip option.

Free hit

The free hit gives you unlimited transfers for one gameweek, meaning you can take out all your absent players for this weekend’s fixtures and they will return ahead of the next match.

You can use the free hit just once per season.

Wildcard

The qildcard is similar to free hit, however you can use your wildcard for permanent transfers - meaning your new signings will remain in your team for the rest of the season.