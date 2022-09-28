The home nations have learned their standing in the seeding pots ahead of the Euro 2024 qualification draw

With the UEFA Nations League campaign finished for all but the four finalists, England and Scotland have learnt their fate for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

The two home nations, as well as Wales, will all feature in Pot 2 of the draw following their vastly differing fortunes in recent international outings.

Whereas England were relegated from the highest tier of the competition, Scotland were promoted following a battling 0-0 draw with Ukraine in their final group stage fixture.

All 53 participating nations have now been seeded ahead of October’s draw, which will decide who they must face to book their place in the finals of the tournament in Germany in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the procedure...

When is the Euro 2024 group stage draw?

Advertisement

The UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw takes place at 11am BST on Sunday October 9th 2022 at the Festhalle exhibition centre in Frankfurt.

How does the draw work?

The draw will consist of 53 national associations, who will be allocated into ten groups. Seven groups are made up of five teams, with the three remaining groups consisting of six teams.

The ten group winners and the ten nations who finish as group runners-up will qualify for Euro 2024, with the remaining three spots be decided via the play-offs, scheduled to be held in March 2024.

As Euro 2024 hosts, Germany qualify automatically for the final tournament and will therefore not be taking part in the qualifying draw.

All Russian teams are currently suspended from international competition following decisions from the UEFA Executive Committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this year. As such, Russia will not be included in the qualifying draw.

Advertisement

The 53 nations who are participating will be seeded according to their overall 2022/23 UEFA Nations League rankings, and will be divided into seven pots.

What are the pots for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

The full seeding for the draw are as follows:

UNL Pot

Croatia

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Pot 1

Advertisement

Hungary

Denmark

Belgium

Portugal

Poland

Switzerland

Pot 2

Wales

England

Bosnia

Israel

France

Austria

Scotland

Finland

Serbia

Czech Republic

Pot 3

Sweden

Armenia

Romania

Slovenia

Ireland

Montenegro

Iceland

Albania

Ukraine

Norway

Pot 4

Advertisement

Turkey

Georgia

Kazakhstan

Luxembourg

Greece

Azerbaijan

Faroe Islands

Bulgaria

Macedonia

Kosovo

Pot 5

Northern Ireland

Slovakia

Cyprus

Belarus

Lithuania

Gibraltar

Estonia

Latvia

Moldova

Malta

Pot 6

San Marino

Liechtenstein

Andorra

The 53 teams involved in the draw are seeded based on their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League rankings.

Advertisement

Teams are then divided into seven pots: the ‘UNL’ pot, which contains the four Nations League finalists, followed by Pot 1 to Pot 6. The ‘UNL’ pot contains four teams, Pot 1 contains six teams, Pots 2 to 5 each contain ten teams and Pot 6 contains the three remaining teams.

The four Nations League finalists will play the final matches of this competition in June 2023. As a result, these teams will only have eight matchdays available for the qualifying group stage, and therefore must be allocated to groups of five teams.

What restrictions will be applied to the draw?

UEFA has imposed three restrictions which will affect the draw.

These restrictions are as follows:

Advertisement

Prohibited clashes

For political reasons, matches between the following pairs of teams are considered prohibited fixtures, and as such these nations are unable to be drawn in the same group:

Armenia / Azerbaijan

Belarus / Ukraine

Gibraltar / Spain

Kosovo / Bosnia and Herzegovina

Kosovo / Serbia

Winter venues

A maximum of two teams whose venues are considered to have a high or medium risk of severe winter conditions can be placed in each group. These nations are:

Belarus

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

Iceland

Latvia

Lithuania

Norway

Advertisement

Excessive travel

A maximum of one pair of teams identified with excessive travel distance in relation to other countries can be placed in each group. These are:

Azerbaijan with Gibraltar, Iceland, and Portugal.

Iceland with Armenia, Cyprus, Georgia, Israel.

Kazakhstan with Andorra, England, Faroe Islands, France, Gibraltar, Iceland, Malta, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Spain, and Wales.

Where can I watch the Euro 2024?