Ted Lasso has returned for a third series on Apple TV starring Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso is back for a third series. (Getty Images/ Mark Hall National World)

Ted Lasso has returned to our screens for a third series and it is drawing in football fans from around the world with its comical one liners and light hearted outlook at the world.

Ted Lasso joins a long line of successful TV shows and films which focus on the drama, excitement and intrigue of the beautiful game.

To celebrate the third series of award-winning comedy, we have compiled some of the best football related TV shows and films from the fictional world to the real life stories.

Here are some of the best football TV shows, films and documentaries.

What are the best football TV shows and films

Ted Lasso: 2020 - present

Ted Lasso is an award winning comedy series which launched in 2020. The series follows the story of football manager Ted Lasso who is played by actor Jason Sudeikis. Lasso takes on the role of being manager of fictional English side AFC Richmond in the Premier League despite having no knowledge of the sport.

Audiences have instantly fallen in love with Lasso for his humorous one liners and his kind hearted take on the world. The first two seasons both won Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series and the team were even given a place on EA’s flagship football game FIFA 23.

Dream Team: 1997-2007

Dream Team is a sports drama series which followed the one-field and off-field affairs of fictional Premier League side Harchester United. The show had great drama and followed the trials and tribulations of player unrest, transfer disputes, boardroom drama, match-fixing and drug abuse.

Films

Goal: 2005 - 2009

Goal is a rags to riches film series which follows the story of Mexican prodigy Santiago Munez who is spotted by a Newcastle United scout. The film documents Munez’s life as he adapts to English culture and battles for his place in the Newcastle team as they battle for Champions League qualification.

The three films feature a range of cameos from footballing superstars of the time including Zinedine Zidane, Alan Shearer and Ronaldo. The trilogy documents Munez’s journey as he plays for Newcastle, Real Madrid and the Mexico national team at the World Cup.

The Damned United: 2009

Brian Clough is best remembered for his success with Nottingham Forest. (Getty Images)

Brian Clough’s personality was bigger than any cinema screen and he is commonly remembered for his charismatic personality and his back to back European Cup triumphs with Nottingham Forest.

However, his spell as manager of Leeds United was viewed as disastrous and he was dismissed from the role just 44-days into his managerial reign after succeeding long-term rival Don Revie.

Michael Sheen brings the legendary football manager to life in Damned United and tells the tale of Clough’s early years in management at Derby County and Hartlepool as he takes on one of the biggest jobs in football management during the 1970s.

Bend it like Beckham: 2002

Bend it like Beckham is an inspiring sports comedy drama film which follows the story of Jesminder Bharma (Parminder Nagra) and Jules Paxton (Keira Knightley) as they chase a career in professional football against their parents wishes.

The film achieved critical acclaim and was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Film - Musical or Comedy in 2003.

Mike Bassett: England manager: 2001

Mike Bassett: England manager is a satirical mockumentary comedy film which stars Ricky Tomlinson as England football manager Mike Bassett. Bassett is appointed England manager despite only previously managing in the lower leagues and he is assigned the task of leading the team to the upcoming World Cup in Brazil.

The film is loosely based on the real life documentary The Impossible Job which follows former England manager Graham Taylor as his team fails to make it to the 1994 World Cup. Journalist Martin Bashir provides a voice over throughout the film and there are also cameo appearances for prominent figures in the sport and entertainment such as Pele, Ronaldo, Gabby Logan and Atomic Kitten.

United: 2011

United is a British television film which is based on the Busby Babes and the aftermath of the Munich Air disaster of 1958. The film focuses on the aftermath of the tragedy through the perspective of assistant manager Jimmy Murphy, played by David Tennant and Bobby Charlton played by Jack O’Connell.

Documentaries

All or Nothing: 2018 - Present

All or Nothing is a fly on the wall documentary series which follows the seasons of several of England’s top-flight clubs including Manchester City 2017/18, Tottenham Hotspur 2019/20 and Arsenal 2021/22. The series focuses on the behind the scenes footage of the football teams throughout the season - featuring interviews, team talks and training sessions.

Warnock: 2005

Neil Warnock guided Sheffield United to the Premier League the year after his famous documentary. (Getty Images)

With a career that has spanned over five decades - Neil Warnock has established himself as a manager that is synonymous with English football. Warnock is viewed as one of the games most entertaining and colourful characters and he is known for his passion on the touchline and emotional post match interviews.

The self-titled documentary Warnock follows the journey of Sheffield United’s 2004/05 season as The Blades chase down promotion to the Premier League. The documentary provides a glimpse inside the dressing room as the players face the full wrath of Warnock while fans are also treated to interviews with players, staff and Warnock himself.

Graham Taylor: An Impossible Job: 1994

Graham Taylor: An Impossible Job is a fly on the wall documentary which follows the England football team in the final 18 months of qualification as they ultimately fail to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. The documentary offers a behind the scenes perspective on life in the England hot seat and the pressures of being a football manager.

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager: 2018

Bobby Robson manged the likes of Newcatle, Ipswich, Barcelona and the England national team. (Getty Images)

Bobby Robson was one of English football’s most successful managers and he enjoyed a successful career across Europe with the likes of Ipswich, England, Barcelona, PSV and Newcastle. Lifting a series of honours along the way. The documentary features a range of interviews with football figures such as Gary Lineker, Pep Guardiola, Paul Gascoigne and Jose Mourinho.

England Lionesses: When Football Came Home: 2022

