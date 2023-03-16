The comedy writer made headlines in 2021 after his highly publicised split with former fiancé Olivia Wilde

Ted Lasso creator Jason Sudeikis has been romantically linked to many famous names in Hollywood.

The comedy writer who first found fame on Saturday Night Live keeps his private life out of the public eye, but made headlines in 2021 after his highly publicised split with former fiancé Olivia Wilde. The director who shares two children with Sudeikis was served papers on stage during a discussion about an upcoming film.

Following on from the break up, the actor and comedy writer has kept any updates on his relationship status to himself. So, who is he rumoured to be dating, has he been married and what is his dating history? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Jason Sudeikis dating?

The comedy writer and creator of Ted Lasso is reportedly single. Sudeikis opts not to share much about his private life in public, but has most recently been romantically linked to his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell. He has been married once and was engaged to director Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares two children. In 2020 the pair had a highly publicised split, with their custody battle making headlines after Wilde was served papers whilst she was onstage discussing an upcoming film.

Here is Jason Sudeikis relationship timeline:

Kay Cannon

Sudeikis met director and writer Kay Cannon in the 1990s whilst they were doing comedy improv. The pair dated and got married in 2004, but would go on to separate in 2008. During their marriage Sudeikis was offered a job on Saturday Night Live in New York meaning they had to do long distance. In an interview with GQ in 2011 he explained the strain this put on the marriage, he said: “I had to give up two things I love the most to take this writing job: performing and living with my wife.”

January Jones

Sudeikis dated Mad Men actress January Jones in 2010. The pair initially met on Saturday Night Live in 2009, before they were first spotted together a year later. However, the relationship was not to last, with the couple reportedly breaking up in January 2011. In an interview with Allure in May 2011, the actress blamed the split on being long distance. She said: “The long-distance kind of petered us out”. Jones continued: “When you date someone else who’s in the industry, someone has to make the sacrifices. And if no one’s willing to, then you just have to be friends.”

Olivia Wilde

Sudeikis and Wilde first met at a Saturday Night Live wrap party in May 2011, the pair began dating in November of the same year. After two years together they got engaged with Sudeikis popping the question. The pair had two children together, son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016. The couple were together for nine years before breaking off their engagement in November 2020. Two months later Wilde was linked to musician Harry Styles who would go on to star in her film Don’t Worry Darling. Their separation made headlines in 2021 when Wilde was served custody papers whilst on stage at ComicCon.

Keeley Hazell

Following on from his public split from Wilde, Sudeikis was linked to his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell. The pair met each other on the set of Horrible Bosses 2 and never publicly confirmed their relationship. They reportedly split in 2022.

