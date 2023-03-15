Jason Sudeikis has returned for a third series of award winning comedy Ted Lasso

Comedy fans are being treated to the return of their favourite fictional football manager Ted Lasso and his iconic one liners.

Ted Lasso is a show which burst on to the scene in 2020 and it follows the story of football manager Ted Lasso who is played by Jason Sudeikis. The American takes on the role of being a football manager at fictional English side AFC Richmond despite having no knowledge of the sport.

Audiences instantly fell in love with Lasso for his kind-hearted take on the world and last year the show won its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. To celebrate the release of the third series of Ted Lasso we have taken a look back at some of Lasso’s greatest quotes from the previous two seasons.

Ted Lasso best quotes