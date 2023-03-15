Comedy fans are being treated to the return of their favourite fictional football manager Ted Lasso and his iconic one liners.
Ted Lasso is a show which burst on to the scene in 2020 and it follows the story of football manager Ted Lasso who is played by Jason Sudeikis. The American takes on the role of being a football manager at fictional English side AFC Richmond despite having no knowledge of the sport.
Audiences instantly fell in love with Lasso for his kind-hearted take on the world and last year the show won its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. To celebrate the release of the third series of Ted Lasso we have taken a look back at some of Lasso’s greatest quotes from the previous two seasons.
Ted Lasso best quotes
- “Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re completely comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.”
- “As the man once said, the harder you work, the luckier you get.”
- “I always thought tea was going to taste like hot brown water. And do you know what? I was right.”
- “If that’s a joke. I love it. If not, can’t wait to unpack that with you later.”
- “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish, you know why? It’s got a 10 second memory.”
- “If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that sometimes it’s easier to speak our minds anonymously.”
- “I think that you might be so sure that you’re one in a million. That sometimes you forget that out there you’re just one in 11.”
- “Ice cream is the best. It’s kinda like seeing Billy Joel live. Never disappoints.”
- “I promise you there is something worse out there than being sad, and that’s being alone and being sad. Ain’t no one in this room alone.”
- “There’s two buttons I never like to hit: that’s panic and snooze.”
- “If God would have wanted games to end in a tie, she wouldn’t have invented numbers.”
- “This woman is strong, confident and powerful. Boss I tell you, I’d hate to see you and Michelle Obama arm wrestle, but I wouldn’t be able to take my eyes off it either.”
- “You could fill two internets with what I don’t know about football.”
- “A palace made out of crystal seems mighty fragile to me.”
- “Little tip for y’all. Fries are called chips. Chips are called crisps. And bangers aren’t great singers, but they do make you feel like dancing because they’re so darn tasty.”
- “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.”