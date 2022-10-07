Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are set to move in together in a home in London with her children

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are set to live together in the UK full-time as the movie director looks to move her children to London.

Olivia Wilde, 38, has reportedly visited a school in North London, suggesting she is looking to enrol her children in a UK school.

The Don’t Worry Darling director is the mother to Otis (eight) and Daisy (five), who she shares with her former fiance Jason Sudeikis.

Olivia Wilde is set to move herself and two children to live with boyfriend Harry Styles in London

Wilde and her children currently live in Los Angeles, near Sudeikis, although the movie director has been frequently spending more time in the UK.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, 28, have been together since meeting on the Don’t Worry Darling set in January 2021.

The couple have been frequently seen out together, with Wilde joining the musician on his latest world tour.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2021

“Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him.

“But the kids are always her first priority, so basing them in the UK is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London.

“She has spoken to Jason about it because his say is important too as the kids’s dad.

“It sounds like they have agreed London is the best place. Nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move.”

The move could also prove useful to Sudeikis, 47, who also often spends time in London, where he films his comedy series Ted Lasso.

Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are currently involved in a public custody battle over their two children.

Sudeikis filed the suit against his ex-fiance in October 2021, claiming he wanted Otis and Daisy to live with him in Brooklyn.

Wilde wants the children to stay with her in Los Angeles, and now possibly relocate to London to live with boyfriend Harry Styles.

In April, Jason Sudeikis served Olivia with the court papers whilst she was on stay at ComicCon in Las Vegas to promote Don’t Worry Darling.

A source told the Daily Mail in April that Jason Sudeikis had “no idea” the papers were being served to Wilde on stage in that manner.