Khloe Kardashian is not happy with Kanye ‘Ye’ West constantly attacking sister Kim Kardashian

It looks as though Khloe Kardashian, 38, from Calabasas has had enough of ex-brother-in-law Kanye West’s attacks on sister Kim through social media.

The musician-turned-fashion designer has been expressing his views on social media recently after his controversial White Lives Matter collection at Paris Fashion Week.

To showcase his latest YZY collection, models wore clothes with the slogan “White Lives Matter” emblazoned across them.

Khloe Kardashian (Getty Images)

Kanye shared a post on Instagram accusing his ex-wife Kim and the mother of his four children of keeping him from seeing his daughter on her birthday.

After yet another scathing attack on the Kardashian star, sister Khloe Calabasas has clapped back.

Advertisement

Taking to the comments, Khloe wrote, "Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here.

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect”.

The reality star continued: “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.

Advertisement

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Kanye responded by posting the comment to his Instagram feed and calling the Kardashians liars in his caption, accusing them of “kidnapping Chicago” so she would remember spending her birthday without her father.

US rapper Kanye West (C), attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022

The rapper claims that the Kardashian family also tried to have a birthday party for his son Psalm that he wouldn’t have been able to attend due to him flying back from Japan.

He ended his rant by writing “y’all wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus’ name”. (Donda was his mother).