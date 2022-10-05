West called out Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on his Instagram account, sharing a screenshot of her with his 17 million followers

Kanye West has been called out by Gigi Hadid after criticising Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in an Instagram post.

The musician and fashion designer caused controversy at Paris Fashion Week when his models walked the runway in “white lives matter” t-shirts.

Karefa-Johnson had criticised the show on social media, leading West to share a screenshot of her Instagram account with his 17 million followers.

Responding to his post, Hadid called West a “bully” and “a joke”.

So, what did Kanye West say about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson? Here’s everything you need to know.

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West out in the comment section of his Instagram post (Pic: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld)

What happened at Kanye West Paris Fashion Week show?

West caused widespread controversy in Paris Fashion Week by having his models wear “white lives matter” t-shirts on the runway.

The shirt was also worn by the rapper who prefers to be known by the name Ye.

Before his show began he told the audience: “Everyone here knows that I am the leader … you can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.”

West has made controversial statements about race in the past, describing slavery as something that “sounds like a choice” in an interview with TMZ in 2018.

What did Gabriella Karefa-Johnson say about Kanye West?

Karefa-Johnson took to Instagram after seeing West’s runway show.

In her stories she shared a conversation she had with a friend, stating that she was “fuming” and that the show was “indefensible”.

She said: “He was trying to illustrate a dystopian world when whiteness might become extinct or at least would be in enough danger to demand defence.

“But the danger is that, this very premise, the idea that white supremacy is in danger of extinction... is what justifies mass incarceration, murder on masse, indeed even the advent of slavery.”

Adding: “I guess I get what he was trying to do... he was trying to be a duchampion. It wasn’t. It didn’t land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous.”

The Vogue editor described West’s use of the “white lives matter” t-shirts as “pure violence” adding: “There is no excuse, there is no art here. I do think if you asked Kanye, he would say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that T-shirt.”

What did Kanye West say about Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Instagram?

West responded to the Vogue editor’s comments by sharing a screenshot of her Instagram account, as well as photos of the journalist, mocking her appearance.

These posts have now been deleted by West and replaced with two new posts. One is thought to be a message from his design director Mowalola Ogunlesi who tells West: “I also don’t think you should insult that writer. You could actually have a real conversation about the tee.”

Whilst the second one is a potrait of the journalist, along with a caption that labels her as his “sister” and claims that they had, had dinner that evening.

West goes on to say that Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour had “Baz Luhrmann film our meeting and we are editing tonight” adding that they “took pics and I was instructed not to post them”.

The post’s caption continues: “It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my T-shirt expression.

“We apologised to each other for the way we made each other feel. We actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own. She disagreed, I disagreed, we disagreed.”

What did Gigi Hadid call Kanye West?

Model Gigi Hadid hit out at West’s Instagram posts criticising the journalist and her appearance.

In a now deleted comment, she said to West: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”