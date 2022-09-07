Courteney Cox responds to a resurfaced tweet by Kanye West from October 2020, where he claims that the sitcom ‘Friends’ wasn’t funny

Friends actress Courteney Cox , 58, has amusingly clapped back at Kanye West’s comments about the iconic sitcom not being funny.

The actress, who is from Alabama, has created a skit and posted it to her Instagram in retaliation to an old tweet in which Kanye claimed Friends “wasn’t funny.”

It all started when West shared an image of a text, which he apparently wrote, but, he revealed that it was actually fabricated, in the caption, he wrote: “[I] actually didn’t write the teeet that said “Friends wasn’t funny either.”

However, he followed it up, by saying,”but I wish I had.”

This post caught the attention of Friends’ actress, who went on to create a humorous skit for her 12 million Instagram followers.

Courteney, who played Monica Gellar in Friends, is seen in her kitchen scrolling through her instagram feed, and coming across the comments made by Ye (commonly known as Kanye West).

The actress, who lives in Malibu, is shown listening and humming along to the song Heartless by Kanye West, when she discovers the post.

A close-up of the post is then flashed on-screen, with Kanye’s account handle and the comment highlighted.

The short video ends, with Cox raising an eyebrow, she then promptly turns off the Ye music and leaves the kitchen.

She amusingly captioned the video: “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” and added a sad face emoji.

The rapper posted the original tweet in October 2020, in response to Cox’s Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston posting a photo of herself voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Aniston, 53, then went on to explain her reasons for voting for them, and ended the post by saying, “P.S. It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

This triggered the rapper, and he tweeted a screengrab of a Vanity Fair article about the post, before tweeting “Friends wasn’t funny either,” which has since been deleted, and he has now denied that he even wrote it.