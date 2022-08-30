Despite splitting up in 2019, supermodel Irina Shayk and ex Bradley Cooper enjoyed a blissful holiday in the Bahamas together

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have left fans speculating that they are back together, after sharing photos from their idyllic trip to the Bahamas.

The Hollywood actor, 47, and supermodel, 36, were together for more than four years and welcomed a daughter Lea de Seine in 2017.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite splitting up in 2019, the pair look happier than ever in a series of holiday snaps Irina Shayk shared on her Instagram over the weekend.

The photos have intrigued fans who wonder if this is their announcement to say that they have rekindled the romance.

Initial thoughts might suggest that they are just friendly exes who are taking their five year old daughter on holiday together.

However, Irina captioned the getaway snaps with a red heart emoji, suggesting otherwise.

The Russian supermodel can be seen bikini-clad as she poses on the beautiful sandy beaches, with one shot showing her laying in the sand in a giant love heart.

Another post shows Irina posing alongside the infamous Bahama pigs on the beach and in the ocean.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, is a snap capturing Irina and her ex looking very cosy together.

The model can be seen wearing a multi-coloured bikini with a mesh cover-up, as she playfully leans on Bradley’s shoulder and he fills a bucket of water for the animals.

Cooper, who is wearing black swimming trunks, seems to be beaming from ear-to-ear as they pose for the photo together.

They both look extremely relaxed and happy in the photos, with one snap showing the pair’s feet submerged in water as a swarm of baby sharks gather before them.

The pair have been seen reuniting as friends since their split, so that they can efficiently co-parent their daughter, Lea.

Shayk was most recently romantically linked to rapper Kanye West, after they reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway to Paris.

US actor Bradley Cooper and Russian model Irina Shayk sit in centre court before the men’s semi-final match on the twelfth day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, London, on July 8, 2016. (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shayk first met the rapper in 2010, when she appeared in his music video for the song ’Power’ and has remained a close acquaintances since then.

Despite on-and-off reports of this relationship, a source told PEOPLE , in August of last year, that “It was never a serious thing.”

Meanwhile, Bradley was casually dating actress Dianna Argon, before being introduced to Hilary Clinton’s top aides Huma Abedin, by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.