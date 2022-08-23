Neil Jones, 40, and Chyna Mills, 23, have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in Paris

Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and Love Island’s Chyna Mills were spotted holding hands in Paris over the weekend.

The 40-year-old dancer and his new girlfriend Chyna, 23, took the Eurostar to the French capital, where they stayed at the four star Dadou hotel.

“Neil and Chyna looked very loved up and completely relaxed in one another’s company,” an onlooker told The Sun.

Jones and Mills have been posting Paris snaps to their retrospective Instagram accounts (@mr_njonesofficial - Instagram)

The source continuted: “It’s a new relationship and Neil probably wanted to do something special as they won’t be able to spend as much time together when the Strictly training sessions start.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both looked delighted to be there.”

The couple first sparked dating rumours at the start of August, when they were spotted leaving the Reality TV awards after party together.

Chyna Mills addressed the relationship rumours during an Instagram Q+A (@chymills_ - Instagram)

Chyna Mills starred on this year’s series of Love Island but was dumped from the show after failing to find love with Jay Younger.

A source has claimed Neil is “totally taken” by the reality TV star because of her free-spirit, while adding that he is doing everything to keep her happy.

Neil and Chyna’s relationship comes less than a month after the professional dancer told OK magazine that he is “good” with the single life.

"I’m happy with myself. I’m doing a lot of things I like doing. I’m single, I’m just enjoying my life,” Neil said.

Neil Jones and Katya Jones separated in 2019 (Getty Images)

Neil Jones was previously married to fellow Strictly pro Katya Jones, however the couple separated in 2019.

The pair have remained good friends and regularly appear on each other’s social media feeds.

Katya recently even called Jones her “husband” in an Instagram post.