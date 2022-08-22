Paige responded with a video explaining that it is her family’s initials.

Paige Thorne has shared the sweet meaning behind a tattoo on her right wrist after being quizzed by intrigued fans.

The paramedic, 24, from Wales, has racked up over 1.4milion Instagram followers since she appeared on ITV’s Love Island in season 8.

Eagle-eyed fans became curious after spotting an unknown symbol tattooed on her right wrist.

Paige took to her Instagram story to invite fans to ask her questions, writing: “Q&A lets go x”.

The reality TV star was quizzed about her workout routine, relationship with Adam Collard, her dream holiday and where her clothes were from.

“What is the tattoo on ur arm and is there a meaning behind it? X,” one fan finally asked.

Paige responded with a video explaining that it is a combination of her family’s initials.

Showing off the tattoo and her Tiffany bracelet, Paige said: “So this is actually a symbol that we designed ourselves.

“And it just has M for mum, D for dad, C for Cooper, F for Fletcher and P for Paige.

“Yeah, just all my family’s initials really made into this.”

Paige also has a red rose tattooed on the side of her breast, as well as tattoos on her finger and forearm.

On Love Island, she told her fellow contestants about the red rose, saying: “I panicked and went for one of the first things I saw in the tattoo shop’s book on my 18th birthday”.

Paige’s candid discussion with her Instagram followers comes almost a week after her partner Adam Collard was attacked in Newcastle, while they were at a nightclub together.