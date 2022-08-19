The reality star had his shirt ripped from him by an angry mob on Tuesday night.

Adam Collard was with fellow Love Islander Paige Thorne, when he was attacked while having a drink at a bar in Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old, who was dumped on day 32 of season 4, was approached by an aggressive mob, which even tore his shirt in the altercation.

A video posted by The Sun captured the moment security guards tried to engage with the thugs before Adam pulled back.

The former Love Islander can be seen trying to de-escalate the situation by forcing himself away from the mob while they grip his shirt.

Eventually, the group split up and went their separate ways.

It is believed that no one wa sinjured from the incident and Adam’s agent confirmed they have decided to not press charges.

Witnesses claim Adam seemed to just want to enjoy a night out with friends and the mob unnecessarily attacked him.

Adam’s representatives have admitted the incident left Adam and his friends feeling “shaken up”.

A spokesperson said: “Despite several attempts to diffuse the situation, the men continued to become more aggressive and started physically attacking Adam.

“Understandably, Adam and his friends were extremely shaken up by the situation and felt it was best to leave and we’re safely escorted by the security team outside. No further action has been taken.”

Despite finding fame on ITV’s Love Island, Adam has revealed that he will be returning to his job as a personal trainer and Paige will be going back to being a paramedic.

Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine about her future, Paige said: “It’s one of those things, I genuinely just love my job so why wouldn’t I want to go back to it?