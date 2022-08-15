Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti to explore Italy and Turkey in Love Island spin-off

It has been confirmed that Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti will get their own ITV spin-off show.

The loved-up pair are set to embark on a road trip around Italy and Turkey, visiting their family and friends with the surveillance of ITV2.

While talking on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast, Davide confirmed the news saying: "Oh yes I can tell this.

“We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so one week in Italy and one week in Turkey.

"We are going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme."

Ekin-Su added: "It’ll be all real fighting. I’ll be cooking for him and he’ll be cooking for me. It will be like two cultures.”

There has been no official release date for the series, however Davide hinted during an Instagram live that his followers should keep their eyes peeled around "the end of September”.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for the news.

“Ekin-Su and Davide been given their own tv show - this is what we needed,” one wrote.

Another said: “YESSSSS!!! ITV2 giving us what we want. Series confirmed for Ekin-Su and Davide as they spend a week in Turkey and a week in Italy.”