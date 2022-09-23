Ekin-Su has already signed one of the biggest collaborations in Love Island history, with Oh Polly

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced yet another huge brand deal.

The 27-year-old from Essex shot to fame earlier this year during her stint on the ITV reality show, in which she later won alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving the Spanish villa, Ekin-Su signed a collaboration deal with clothing brand Oh Polly.

The one and only Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also rumoured to be in the running for the next Love Island presenter. The Turkish actress shot to fame when she appeared on Love Island 2022 and won the series with Davide Sanclimenti.

Ekin-Su x Oh Polly is rumoured to be the biggest collaboration in the show’s history and has already seen her travel to Los Angeles and New York.

Now, the Turkish beauty has just announced she will be the newest brand ambassador for hair extension brand Beauty Works.

The Ekin Su x Beauty Works edit is launching on Tuesday, 11 October, and it includes four exclusive products.

Fans can sign up for exclusive early access to her Party Edit now - after she shared the link on her Instagram story.

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly collection is available from 5pm on September 15.

The islander described the collaboration as a “pinch me moment” whilst announcing the news to her 3.2 million Instagram followers yesterday.

She wrote: “The secret’s OUT. Beauty Works x Ekin-Su is coming soon!!

“So excited to announce I’m the newest @beauty_worksonline ambassador, I can’t wait to bring you all on this journey with me and my favourite hair brand. My hair has always been so important to me, it gives me confidence and Beauty Works products have always been the go-to for me.

“My first edit is launching on Tuesday 11th October and I know you guys are going to love it as much I have done working on it. You can sign up via the link on my stories to be the first to shop the edit including 4 new exclusive products.

“This is a pinch me moment and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of you. Your support never goes unnoticed. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have in store.”

Fellow islanders Indiyah Polack and Paige Thorne commented on the exciting post, as did makeup artist Krystal Dawn, hair stylist Samet Zili, and singer Neshe.

She follows in the footsteps of Molly-Mae Hauge, who came runner up alongside boyfriend Tommy Fury in the 2019 series of Love Island.

Molly-Mae attends the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show at The Londoner Hotel on February 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Molly-Mae released her own collection with Beauty Works shortly after leaving the villa, and has offered her 6.4 million Instagram followers discounts ever since.