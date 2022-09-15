Chloe Burrows calls herself a “catfish” hours after posting a stunning photo on Instagram

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows speaks out about being a “catfish” on social media, after posting a stunning photo.

The 25-year-old, who came runner up on the ITV dating show alongside boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, posted a photo on Instagram last night of her posing on a staircase.

The sporty looking JD Women’s Ambassador was wearing a New Balance tracksuit and Nike Air Force, whilst holding a “soy caramel macchiato” from Starbucks and a Christian Dior bag.

Chloe Burrows at the Gay Times Honours in November 2021. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Gay Times)

Later that evening, she took to her Instagram story, calling herself out for being a “catfish” in front of her 1.6 million followers.

In the video, the 2021 Love Island runner up is laid in bed with no makeup, as she says: “I’ve done that thing again where I post and I’m actually a catfish.

“Well I don’t f***ing care. I don’t f***ing care that I’m good at makeup.”

The photo in question has got nearly 20,000 likes and a number of compliments from famous faces.

Her friends from the villa, Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, called her a “cutie patootie” and “insane” respectively.

Whilst TikToker Joe Baggs said she was “so hot”, and model and previous Love Island star Molly Smith commented “gorg”.

Islanders from this year were also quick to comment, with Summer Botwe writing “vibe” and Danica Taylor adding the fire emoji.

JD signs Chloe Burrows as first female ambassador in October 2021. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for JD )

Chloe entered the 2021 villa as a day one bombshell, and was able to steal a boy who was already coupled up.

She originally coupled up with Aaron Francis, before being in a friendship couple with Hugo Hammond and then coupling up with Toby after two weeks in the villa.

However, after being back in a friendship couple with Hugo and choosing new boy Dale Mehmet in Casa Amor, she and Toby had a break before re-coupling on day 37.

After this, they were pretty smooth sailing and eventually came runners up behind Millie Court and Liam Reardon - who have since split up.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran at the Pride Of Britain Awards in October 2021. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She recently went to Ibiza with her fellow contestants Millie and Lucinda, where the trio were spotted at Ocean Beach, Cafe Mambo and Ushuaïa.

Earlier this summer, she visited Paris with Toby - where the pair enjoyed a day trip to Disneyland and an evening meal with views of the Eiffel Tower.

Toby is currently a contestant on Celebrity Cooking School which airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday’s and Tuesday’s.