Tasha Ghouri has teamed up with Cadbury’s and the National Deaf Children’s Society to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Tasha Ghouri has announced that she is set to start living with her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The 24-year-old, who was the first deaf contestant on ITV’s Love Island, made the announcement on Instagram using British Sign Language (BSL), which left those who don’t understand the communication method confused.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After signing, Tasha said: “Feel like you’ve missed out? This is how deaf people often feel in everyday conversation.

“And because before my implant was fitted I grew up using BSL, so I know how that feels too.

“But if more of us learnt a little sign language, we could help more people feel included.”

She encouraged her followers to head over to ‘signwithfingers.cadbury.co.uk’ to start learning BSL, as the video was a paid partnership with Cadbury’s and the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Tasha later reshared the video with subtitles, asking her followers: “Felt like you missed out on my news yesterday?”

She annouced that the couple, who came fourth place in Love Island, have found their “dream place” in East London.

Andrew and Tasha are house hunting for their first home together.

She added that they are “excited to go furniture shopping for a big sofa” so that they can watch movies and cuddle.

This comes after Andrew, who previously lived in Dubai as a realtor, moved into Tasha’s own flat following their exit from the villa.

The caption on the post explained why she chose to announce the exciting news in BSL, saying: “I know some of you may have been confused as to why I chose to announce it using British Sign Language, so I thought I’d explain some more.

“I’ve partnered with Cadbury Fingers and the National Deaf Children’s Society to highlight the missed moments experienced by the deaf community, which is something very close to my heart.

“As I said in the video, learning a little BSL can make such a huge difference to people so I’m encouraging you to give it a go!”

Tasha was born completely deaf and used BSL until she got a cochlear implant when she was five-years-old.

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that helps to provide a sense of sound to a person who is deaf or hard-of-hearing.

The implant itself consists of an external part that sits behind the ear and a second part that is surgically placed under the skin.