Paige Thorne claims the couple have been house hunting in East London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page are reportedly looking for their first home together, after starting their romance on ITV’s Love Island.

The pair made it all the way to the final of the reality TV series despite a bumpy journey in the villa.

Tasha and Andrew have remained a couple since the show ended a couple of weeks ago and are now searching for a new home together in East London.

This will be a big step for the pair who have only been dating for a couple of months - but since they have left the show they have been spotted together on dates and looking smitten on social media.

Fellow Love Island contestant Paige Thorne is the one who let slip that the couple are house hunting - she appeared on the Wednesdays We Drink Wine podcast to speak about her experience.

As well as telling fans that she is still dating Adam Collard, despite a 400 mile commute between them she also shared information about her pals Andrew and Tasha.

She said: “So I think Tash and Andrew are looking at houses already!

“East London I think they’re going.”

The happy couple recently celebrated Tasha’s birthday.

The news may come as a shock as the couple had quite a rough time on ITV’sLove Island.

Dancer Tasha was devastated when Andrew’s head was turned by Coco Lodge during the Casa Amor challenge.

The viral snippet “I licked her t* or whatever” was one of the most memorable moments of this year’s show.

Despite his mistakes, Tasha forgave the estate agent and they made it all the way to the final.

Since leaving the show the couple have celebrated Tasha’s birthday (11 August), with Andrew throwing his girlfriend a romantic day and expressing his feelings for her on social media.

On Instagram he wrote: “Tasha Amber Ghouri happy birthday, you honestly deserve the world and I feel like the luckiest lad in the world to be celebrating it with you.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve achieved in such a short space of time.

“You really are so special and if I’m honest my inspiration.