The world of NFT’s can be daunting to those who have not ventured into the space, but artist Tiffany Anna is opening up the community with her colourful artwork.

Since picking up a paint brush during the first lockdown, Tiffany Anna, 30, from Guernsey, has found a passion for digital art.

Tiffany said: “I studied art at school but I went on to work with animals - I spent six years in Italy doing so.

“But during lockdown I asked my mother, who paints, if I could borrow some brushes just for fun.

“I painted a bee and was surprised that someone messaged me to ask if they could buy it.”

Tiffany Anna with her bright and colourful artwork.

Tiffany, who now has a thriving career as an artist, has even sold a piece to Randi Zukerberg, who is a leading name in the NFT world.

She will be hosting an innovative exhibition in London next month - it will be her first in England.

The show named TA X LDN will be at 340 King’s Road in Chelsea between 10 September to 28 September 2022.

Tiffany will be selling her unique paintings, which are filled with colour and gold leaf through the use of a VR headset.

People will be able to view her artwork through the digital lens before purchasing the piece in real life.

This artwork is part of the “Four Kings” collection and was inspired by David Bowie.

Tiffany was drawn to the NFT world, but like many other women was sceptical of the male dominated industry at first.

She said: “I thought it was a niche network of people until the world opened up to me as an artist.

“It’s growing rapidly and it’s exciting to be a part of it.

“There are a lot of women in the NFT space and I think one day they could take it over.

“If it’s something you’re interested in I would say just go for it - find a community online and just experiment.

Tiffany uses UV paint which makes her work glow in the dark.

“The world of NFT’s and cryptocurrency can be scary, with its value going up and down but there are all sorts of people from different walks of life involved.

“One of the first contacts I made was a mum from New Jersey so it is open to everyone.”

The exhibition will feature Tiffany’s works from a variety of her collections.

She will be showing her ‘Four Kings’ pieces, which are based on monkeys and famous rock legends such as Elton John and David Bowie.

Tiffany Anna with jellyfish artwork.

Tiffany will also be displaying a new collection which is made up of smaller pieces and based on a pack of cards.

Battersea Dogs and Cats home will recieve 10% of the proceeds she makes.

Tiffany’s work all has one thing in common and that is the vibrant use of colour - something that she is passionate about in her artwork.

“I use UV paint which means the artworks look completely different at night,” she said.

“I have a collection of cosmos pieces that glow like the universe when it’s dark.

Tiffany Anna uses bright colours in the hopes it will make the viewer happy.

“I want people to feel happy when they see my work and colour makes me happy - I love the summer and sunshine and hope that people get that feeling when they see my work.

“A pop of colour cheers people up!”

