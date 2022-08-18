The reality star shared an update on her health after she shared a photo of her in a hospital bed on Instagram.

Jazmine Nichol has shared that she’s “lucky to be alive”, after developing sepsis and being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The Love Island star, 21, from Newcastle, is in a stable condition after a terrifying health scare that left her “vomiting uncontrollably”.

She took to her Instagram stories to share how she turned “blue/grey” after developing the life-threatening infection.

Jazmine, who is a nightclub manager, posted a photo of herself in a hospital bed as she told her almost 66,000 followers that she will be off her phone and not shooting content for a while.

“I’m in good hands though” after emergency surgery, Jazmine said.

The ITV reality star, who featured on this year’s Love Island then shared a lengthy post detailing what had been happening.

Jazmine said: “I’d like to firstly thank everyone for their concern over my health this past week and let everyone know what’s happened.

“I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken into hospital later that day. Whilst waiting to be seen my condition deteriorated rapidly to what I now know is sepsis.

”Had it not been for the quick thinking and action of a staff member who noticed how unwell I had become things could have been very different.

”Within minutes I had turned a blue/grey colour and was vomiting uncontrollably. My blood pressure was 70/30. It was at this point that the doctors informed my family that I was seriously unwell.

”I was fortunate to have the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs containing antibiotics and fluids. Blood results showed that I had developed Sepsis - so rapidly it happened in a matter of minutes.”

The reality star last posted to her Instagram a week ago when she worked with Pretty Little Thing (@jazminejaynenichol - Instagram)

Jazmine Nichol went on to share another Instagram post explaining the dangers of sepsis.

The Love Island star said: “Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without treatment sepsis causes multiple organ failures and death.

”We believe this happened because I had ignored an infection whilst away from home last week and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning once my condition had stabilised.

“I want to thank our amazing NHS for the quick action and excellent care. I still have a long recovery ahead and will be taking some much needed rest, but I am feeling incredibly lucky to still be alive right now.”

Jazmine took to TikTok on Wednesday 17 August to share a video with the trending sound: “It’s not looking good brev, it’s not looking good”.

The video featured the caption: “When your life nearly ends on a random Tuesday.”