Alison Hammond appeared in the third season of the reality television series and now has been tipped to front the comeback series

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been tipped that This Morning’s Alison Hammond is in the running to host the upcoming Big Brother reboot.

Fans have taken to social media to give their approval ahead of the reality TV show’s return to screens next year on ITV2.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Brother was axed in 2018 but ITV declared the show will make a comeback in 2023, running for up to six weeks.

Alison Hammond attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Sources told The Mirror that the previous contestant of Big Brother will be at the forefront of the new season, after she appeared in the 2002 show when it aired on Channel 4.

Alison shot to fame following her appearance in the third season. She was loved for her big personality, but was evicted after 15 days in the Big Brother House.

The source said that Alison is “top of the list to present” the new season and is “exactly what the show needs.”

Alison Hammond starred in the third season of Big Brother in 2002 (Pic:Getty)

Responding to the rumours, fans have shared their excitement about Alison heading the show on social media.

One tweeted: “NEED THIS. An ex contestant that is actually a brilliant hostess too. Slay.”

While another said: “I’d have Alison in a heartbeat. We got her from Big Brother so now let her present it.”

Even some celebrities are hopeful to see Alison on ITV2 next year, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, who said: “Please please let this be true.”

Radio 1 DJ Richie Brave wrote: “Alison Hammond is hands down one of my favourite and generally most deserving people in television. She’s a ray of light. Also, very skilled and every interview I’ve seen she puts the interviewee at ease. They all love her. Do you know how difficult that is? I love that woman.”

If the rumours are true, Alison would be following the likes of Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Ultimate Big Brother winner Brian Dowling, who have all hosted the show previously.

Alison has yet to confirm or deny the news, but other presenters have responded to claims that they would be hosting Big Brother.

Alison’s This Morning co-presenter Rylan Clark was one of the presenters, who spoke out after speculation about his role in the upcoming reboot.

Rylan Clark during the Celebrity Big Brother final 2018 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rylan has been associated with Big Brother for several years after joining the team for the show’s spin-off Bit on the Side as well as winning the celebrity version in 2013.

He tweeted: “[I] should clarify. I’ve not been asked to host the show. As a fan, like always, I’m made up it’s coming back.

“I know how hard you/we all fought to keep that name alive and I’m so glad it paid off in the end. The OG reality is back. It’s the news we wanted. Welcome back bro.”

Rylan added later on: “We will see…v early days re team/host etc. Regardless, we want it back and it came back.”