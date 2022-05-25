Big Boys is a new Channel 4 comedy series based on Jack Rooke’s award-winning Edinburgh Fringe live shows

Channel 4 series Big Boys follows the unlikely friendship between an introverted closeted gay fresher and a brash openly gay mature student.

Jack has spent a year living at home with his mum following the death of his father, but is finally about to leave home for his local university on a scholarship.

His forms a close friendship with his roommate Danny, and the pair quickly form a group of misfit friends at university.

Dylan llewellyn and Jon Pointing

Who is in the Big Boys cast?

Dylan Llewellyn as Jack

Jack is a closeted young adult who is dealing with the recent death of his father and about to leave his family home to start on a scholarship at his local university.

Llewellyn has a handful of acting credits to his name, having played Jono in the soap Hollyoaks and spinoff Hollyoaks Later, as well as appearing in Holby City and Call the Midwife.

His biggest role to date is as the token male friend James Maguire in Channel 4 comedy series Derry Girls, which has just come to a close.

Llewellyn will also star as Wally Nightingale in the Sex Pistols series Pistol, when it comes to Disney + at the end of this month.

Jon Pointing as Danny

25-year-old fresher Danny is in many ways the polar opposite to Jack - he is out and proud, though he also has hidden struggles of his own.

Pointing played Jason in two seasons of the comedy series Plebs, and Charlie South in the mockumentary series Pls Like, alongside comedian Tim Key.

Izuka Hoyle as Corinne

Corinne is an intelligent, study obsessed woman who is gradually learning that there is more to life than revising, and befriends Jack and Danny.

Hoyle starred as Dani in the drama series Clique and Clara in the comedy series Jerk.

She also appeared as Camille in the drama film Boiling Point alongside Stephen Graham, and as Dana in the fantasy series The Wheel of Time.

Big Boys cast

Jack Rooke as narrator

Jack Rooke, the show’s creator who based Big Boys on his Edinburgh Fringe shows Good Grief, Happy Hour and Love Letters, will narrate the series.

Rooke has previously worked as a writer on thec omedy series Happy man and the short comedy Dawn of a New Gay.

Camille Coduri as Peggy

Peggy is Jack’s foul-mouthed mother who is also grieving over the death of her husband and encourages Jack to take up his scholarship offer.

Coduri is known for playing Jackie Tyler in Doctor Who, and Sherry in the sitcom Him & Her.

She has also featured on This Time With Alan Partridge, and narrated comedy crime drama The Curse.

Who else is in the cast of Big Boys?

Other cast members in the series include Kristy Philipps as Leisa, Rhiannon Clements

as Mad Debs, Katy Wix as Jules, Harriet Webb as Shannon, Andi Jashy as Wojciech, and Olisa Odele as Yemi.

When is Big Boys out?

The six-part series will begin airing at 10pm on Channel 4 on 26 May, with the second episode airing immediately after at 10.35pm.