Treatment for monkeypox aims to relieve symptoms

Seven cases of monkeypox have recently been identified in the UK, with investigations under way to establish links between the latest four cases, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

But is monkeypox deadly and how contagious is it?

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Most cases have been in Africa and the risk of catching monkeypox in the UK is very low, the NHS explains.

There have only been a very small number of cases of monkeypox in the UK and when there is a case, health professionals will aim to contact anyone who has been in close contact with the infected person.

The NHS website says: “If you have not been contacted, be reassured you are extremely unlikely to catch monkeypox.”

How is it spread and how contagious is it?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people, but it’s possible to catch it from:

touching items like clothing, bedding or towels used by an infected person

touching monkeypox spots or scabs

a person with a monkeypox rash who coughs or sneezes near you

How deadly is it?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), up to a tenth of persons ill with monkeypox may die, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups.

Monkeypox is usually a mild illness that will get better on its own without treatment, but some people can develop more serious symptoms, so patients with monkeypox in the UK are cared for in specialist hospitals.

Treatment for monkeypox aims to relieve symptoms, with most people recovering in two to four weeks.

Hussain Abdeh, superintendent pharmacist at Medicine Direct, said: “Monkeypox has been found to be fatal in up to one in 10 people who contract it in Africa.

“Studies have shown that the highest death rate is generally found in children.

“However, in the UK the illness is not normally serious. Most people who contract monkeypox will get better after between two and four weeks.

“Nonetheless, sufferers will likely require treatment in a specialist hospital to stop the infection from spreading.”

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The illness begins with:

high temperature

headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

chills

Exhaustion

A rash then usually begins one to five days after the first symptoms appear. The spots often start on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.