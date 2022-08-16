The dancer and singer has finally addressed pregnancy rumours after speculation since June

JoJo Siwa has taken to TikTok to address the rumours that she is pregnant.

The reality star, 19, from Nebraska, who is best known for appearing on Dance Moms, has over 43million followers on the platform.

The professional dancer and singer captioned a recent post, writing: “I got out of gymnastics and found out the news this is a good one.”

She told her followers: “Apparently I’m pregnant. God I love TikTok” as she giggled to herself.

JoJo Siwa then followed up with another post showing herself dancing in her garden, as a commenter asked: “Is that baby ok?”

Rumours began spiralling about Siwa’s alleged pregnancy in June after the #KRISSED trend gained traction.

The #KRISSED trend involved social media users making up rumours about celebrities, before finishing the video with a “you’ve been #KRISSED”.

A user made a video speculating that JoJo was pregnant as part of the trend but the video gained traction and went viral.

This fuelled the rumours of Siwa’s pregnancy and saw hundreds of videos created to discuss her possible baby.

Jojo’s video addressing the rumours has gained 2.6 million likes on the social media platform with comments such as: “wellll congratulations!! I swear u find out something new about yourself Everytime u open this app!!”

Another user said: “I THOUGHT U WERE BREAKING THE NEWS HERE HELP” and a third saying: “finding out you’re pregnant through tiktok is the only right way”.

Famous dance coach, Abby Lee Miller also got involved, commenting three shocked emojis.

Jojo’s video has been viewed over 20 million times, with fans also left confused with Siwa’s “ability” to get pregnant as a gay woman.

JoJo shared back in May that she has reunited with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew and is giving love a second chance.

The singer took to her Instagram to share the news that they had rekindled their romance with a series of photos taken at Disney World.

A conversation was sparked among users who discussed the dancer’s sexuality, with Twitter jumping in on the conversation.

A Twitter user took screenshots of the confused followers and posted: “on TikTok people are saying jojo siwa is pregnant and she already shut down the rumors but i was looking through comments do people not understand that you can be a pregnant woman and gay..?

“How do people forget that sperm donors exist and lesbians can get pregnant??,” another wrote.

Jojo Siwa’s posts regarding her pregnancy continued to remain light hearted however, with her brother Jayden commenting on the dancing video:“Is my niece/nephew okay????”

Rumours have been debunked by the singer over on her TikTok with no mention anywhere else on her social media platforms.