The singer has shared how she deals with the painful ending of a relationship.

Adele, who is best known for her beautiful lyrics surrounding romance and relationships, has shared her advice for overcoming break-ups.

The 34-year-old, from London, gave some sage advice in an interview with Elle, as she concluded it is always best to leave a relationship on a positive note.

She added that to achieve a positive outcome it’s all about “having sex and never seeing them again.”

The singer joked, saying: “I’ve never actually done that. “F*** off is what I say.”

Adele’s romantic history has been public, so fans know that she was married to Simon Konecki and is currently in a relationship with Rich Paul.

However, the singer has been rather private about the intricate details so this new snippet into her personal life is rare.

She married Simon in 2018, the 48-year-old is a charity entrepreneur and is also the father of Adele’s nine-year-old son Angelo.

It has been reported that the two are on good terms despite their split, so maybe Adele’s relationship advice is effective.

Simon was even spotted with Adele’s current partner Rich Paul at a concert this summer.

Break-ups can be messy even for wealthy celebrities.

Adele admits that she finds it “fascinating” that people can go from being deeply in love to hating each other.

The singer claimed she has never been the type of person who needs closure, however she believes relationships should end on a “good note”.

She said it’s better to have good memories than those of arguing and fighting.

Adele is currently working on her Las Vegas shows which were famously cancelled much to the disappointment of many fans.

She told Elle that the decision to pull the concerts 24 hours before they were scheduled to begin was “the worst moment in my career so far.”

The singer said it was “devastating”, because she had been excited for the shows to take place.

Adele added: “There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right.

“It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy.

“And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Despite the backlash of the cancellations Adele went on to say that she is proud of the decision and believes she made the right choice.