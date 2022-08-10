The Made in Chelsea star is due to get married next year and has made some drastic lifestyle changes to get in shape.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not unusual to hear extreme fitness stories from brides who’ve transformed their appearance ahead of their big day, but Jamie Laing has now shared what it’s like from a groom’s perspective.

The reality TV show star shared a before and after photo of himself on Instagram on August 9.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote: “I’m never somebody to post about going to the gym or what I’m training bla bla bla - perhaps because I feel a little embarrassed about doing it.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

“Turns out training weights, having a good diet and not just doing cardio can make a difference to body and mind!”

Jamie said that he had been training with Shaun Stafford for the past few weeks and plans to continue his fitness journey.

The post gained a lot of positive attention from his fans and a few famous faces.

Professional dancer Gorka Marquez from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, said: “Yeah boy!!!”

Jamie has shown off his transformation on Instagram.

Influencer Joshua Patterson commented: “Yes matey proud of you, this is amazing!”

Vicky Pattison from Geordie Shore, said: “You look great son!!! Well done.”

The post has received over 39,000 likes so far.

Jamie’s fitness transformation comes as he gets ready to marry fiance Sophie Habboo.

The pair are due to marry in May 2023 - a fact that Sophie recently let slip during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

The couple had intended on keeping their upcoming nuptials a secret but Sophie accidentally told host Richard Madeley that the big day is May 19.

Jamie Laing

TV Personality

Jamie Laing attends The BRIT Awards 2020

Jamie became famous after he appeared on the reality TV show Made in Chelsea in 2011.

Since then he has been a regular on British Television making appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Hollyoaks.

Jamie founded the confectionary company Candy Kittens in 2012 - the business makes vegan sweets.

Age: 33-years-old

33-years-old Born: 3 November 1988 in Oxford

3 November 1988 in Oxford Relationship: Jamie is engaged to Sophie Habboo

Jamie is engaged to Sophie Habboo Lives: Two bedroom apartment in London

Two bedroom apartment in London Wealth: Jamie has a reported net worth of £7.6million

Jamie spoke to Hello Magazine about his mental health, he said: “I didn’t want to open my eyes in the morning because I’d see this fog.

“I thought I was going mad.

“So then I started taking therapy seriously, I started going once a week.”

Connections

Karen Hauer

Karen Hauer arrives for Good Morning Britain's Health Star Awards - at Hilton Park Lane on April 14, 2016

Jamie took part in the competition show Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

His partner was Karen Hauer - the duo came second place in the show.

Karen is a professional dancer and World Mambo champion.

Ollie Locke

Ollie Locke attends the "Greed" European Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 09, 2019

Ollie and Jamie both starred on Made in Chelsea from its early seasons.

He has left the show numerous times but keeps returning to the reality TV programme.

Louise Thompson

Louise Thompson attends the Cafe Nespresso Soho Launch Party at Cafe Nespresso on July 11, 2017

Louise was one of the original cast members on Made in Chelsea and often crossed paths with Jamie.

At one point in the show they even dated but that romance was not one that lasted.

Sophie Habboo

JULY 23: Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo attend the British Podcast Awards 2022 at Kennington Park on July 23, 2022

Sophie and Jamie are engaged - their big day is due to take place in May 2023.

The 28-year-old met Jamie on the set of Made in Chelsea - they began dating in 2019.

Heloise Agostinelli

Jamie dated Heloise in 2018 - she is the daughter of billionaire Robert Agostinelli.

The couple were together for almost a year.

Frankie Gaff

Jamie dated Frankie between 2016 and 2017.