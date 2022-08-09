Everything in Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s marriage may not be as happy as it seems, according to sources.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are struggling with the distance between them as a result of work commitments, according to a source.

The actress, 35, from Stockport, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of her marriage to Mark, 35, from Essex. She shared a stunning photograph from their 2015 nuptials with her 6million followers, captioned: “Happy Anniversary to my husband, my best friend & biggest supporter. Love you”

Despite the heartwarming gesture, the couple’s relationship is reportedly being strained due to their distance with Michelle filming BBC’s ‘Ten Pound Poms’ in Australia, while Mark remained in the UK to film BBC’s ‘A Wright Old Adventure’.

A source told Closer : “They’re both struggling with the fact that they’re often effectively living separate lives. They’re 100% committed to each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together, but the distance between them is taking its toll.”

The individual went on to add that Michelle and Mark are “constantly” being pulled apart as soon as they’ve caught up with each other.

The couple, who have a £13million home in Essex, met through mutual friends while on holiday in Dubai in 2012.

They previously spent an extensive period of time apart as Michelle was abroad filming ‘Our Girl’ and Mark took a job in the US.

Former TOWIE star Mark told Piers Morgan about the challenges of being away from his wife.

The broadcaster responded that he and his wife Celia Walden, don’t stay apart for longer than three weeks.

Michelle and Mark have been inundated with questions about when they will start a family, since they tied the knot.