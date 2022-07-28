Kate Ferdinand was expecting her second child with footballer Rio Ferdinand, when she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage

Kate Ferdinand has received overwhelming support from celebrity friends including Michelle Keegan and Molly-Mae Hague, since revealing that she tragically suffered a miscarriage.

The former TOWIE star had been expecting her second child with husband Rio Ferdinand, when no heartbeat was found during a routine 12-week scan.

Kate, 31, took to Instagram on 27 July to share the heartbreaking news alongside a black and white image.

Captioning the post, Kate wrote: “The last time I was in this hospital I was having Cree, but this time it was because our baby had no heartbeat in our 12-week scan and I had to have surgery.

“We were so excited and planning a space for our new baby in our family, we couldn’t wait to share the news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.”

Kate added: “So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated and heartbroken…but we couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(ger) babies coming through the door when we arrived home.”

The TV personality’s 1.4 million Instagram followers were shocked at the tragic news, with some well-known faces among those who were quick to comment their love and condolences.

Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan commented: “So sorry Kate. Sending you so much.”

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague said: “I’m so beyond sorry Kate, sending you all the love in the world.”

Many former TOWIE co-stars flocked to Kate’s side as well.

Samantha Faiers said: “This is heartbreaking, sending you lots of love and strength.”

Chloe Lewis added: “Sending all my love to you.”

Kate shares a 20-month old son called Cree, with Rio Ferdinand, 43, and is also a step-mother to Rio’s older children Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and 10-year-old Tia, who he had with his late wife Rebecca Ellison.

Rebecca died after a battle with breast cancer in 2015.

Kate Ferdinand (nee Wright) was born on June 3, 1991 in Essex

The TV personality first appeared on TOWIE in 2015

Kate married Rio in 2019 after two years of dating

The family of six live in the London Borough of Bromley

Kate Ferdinand (nee Wright) has suffered a devastating miscarriage with husband footballer Rio Ferdinand. (Pic: Getty)

Kate’s career: Kate Ferdinand is a well-known English TV and Instagram star boasting 1.4 million followers.

The 31-year-old used to work as a business manager for a big team in a bank before rising to fame in reality show TOWIE.

The blonde beauty first joined the cast on The Only Way is Essex during the Marbella special in 2015 when she arrived in a bikini heralding herself as the “Barbie” of Essex.

Her time on the show wasn’t without some drama as she famously called her former co-star Megan McKenna a “dog” and had numerous fall-outs with her boyfriend of five years, Dan Edgar.

After Kate met footballer Rio Ferdinand on holiday in Dubai, she left the reality show’s cast to become a full-time Mum for her stepchildren and future kids.

Relationships

Dan Edgar

Kate Ferdinand had a five year on-off relationship with Dan Edgar, seen with current girlfriend Amber Turner (Pic: SOPA/Getty)

Kate joined the cast of TOWIE reportedly as the ex of Dan Edgar following rumours that he dumped her to appear on the show.

The pair were on and off again for five years, with Kate taking the 32-year-old reality star back after his romances with Jess Wright and Lucy Pope.

TOWIE fans watched the highs and lows of their public relationship as she cried over their arguments and shouted at Chloe Lewis for kissing him saying: “I’ve seen you with Dan flirting, I think you are really snakey.”

Rio Ferdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have been married since 2019 (Pic:Getty)

Kate Wright and English footballer Rio Ferdinand met in late 2016 in Dubai, following Kate’s recent split with Dan and a year after Rio’s late wife’s death.

Kate quit TOWIE in April 2017 to spend more time with the footballer and his family, before they tied the knot in September 2019.

They married in the D Maris Bay hotel in Turkey with many high-profile guests attending, and saw Rio’s daughter acting as Kate’s Maid of Honour.

On 18 June 2020, Kate announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Rio to the excitement of her three stepchildren, as seen in a social media post.

The husband and wife kept their second pregnancy out of the public sphere until Kate announced her heartbreaking miscarriage on 27 July 2022.

Her childhood: Kate was born to parents Jacqueline and Phil Wright in Essex in 1991.

Despite her last name, she is not related to other TOWIE stars Jess or Mark Wright, however, she entered the reality TV show with her childhood best friend Mike Hassini.

Her money: On top of being a social media influencer and television personality, Kate Ferdinand has written a book called Fitter, Happier, Healthier: Discover the Strength of your Mind and Body At Home.

Kate has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, while according to Hollywood Bios, both Kate and Rio Ferdinand have an accumulated net worth of £56 million.