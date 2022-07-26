Reality star expecting a baby with boyfriend Jake Anker, took to Instagram to ask for advice after suffering pain in her hips

Fashion designer Carrie-Ann Kay (left) with reality TV star Charlotte Crosby sporting her gender reveal party outfit made by Carrie-Ann

The reality TV star, 32, posted a video to her Instagram story yesterday evening (25 July), as she complained about the pain she has been getting in her hips.

Charlotte said: “So, let’s have a little pregnancy update

"I am getting the worst pain in my hips. Wow, it was only the right hip but now it’s my left hip."

The Geordie Shore star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jake Ankers, 31.

She also posted a video saying that she has just realised she’s now in her third trimester, adding: “How the hell has that gone so quick?”

Charlotte Crosby speaks to her Instagram followers as she realises she’s in her third trimester (Credit @charlottegshore)

Charlotte announced her pregnancy on 12 April on Instagram, writing: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and I couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all… I’m having a baby”

Charlotte, who boasts over 8million Instagram followers, has been sharing updates throughout her pregnancy including preparations for her baby’s nursery and how she’s easing aches.

She asked her followers for their advice on what could be causing her hip pain, while saying that she thinks it could be sciatica.

Charlotte Crosby asks her Instagram followers what her hip pains may be (Credit @charlottegshore)

One follower wrote “Pelvic girdle! I had it both times” to which Charlotte said “Oh my god what the hell is this, didn’t even know this was a thing, I must google.”

Some women develop pelvic pain in pregnancy, and it may be called pregnancy-related pelvic girdle pain (PGP) or symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD).

PGP is a collection of uncomfortable symptoms caused by a stiffness of pelvic joints or the joints moving unevenly at either the back or front of the pelvis.

Charlotte has also shared her pregnancy tips and tricks online. In an advertisement reel last night, she recommended the massaging stick from My Expert Midwife.

She said in the video: “Right guys, I need to tell you about the marvellous massaging stick from My Expert Midwife.

“It is full of amazing oils including frankincense to calm, ground and relax you. It’s even got shea butter which is going to rehydrate your skin and help with inflammation.”

Adding: “It is even better when you pop it in the fridge overnight and get it out the next day.”

Her Career: Charlotte was an original cast member in the MTV reality series, Geordie Shore, from 2011 to 2016, where she had an on/off relationship with Gaz Beadle.

She then appeared on series two of Ex on the Beach as Gaz’s ex, in 2015.

In 2014, she launched her own fashion line, ‘Nostalgia’, with In The Style but it is now marketed under her name.

She is currently a presenter on Just Tattoo of Us (as of 2017) and has her own MTV show, The Charlotte Show (as of 2018), which follows her travels, family engagements and social life.

She has previously appeared on Celebrity Come Dine With Me, The Celebrity Circle, Celebrity Coach Trip series four, Impossible Celebrities series two and Celebs Go Dating series one and seven.

Charlotte was the winner of the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Her Relationship: During her time on Geordie Shore, she was in an on/off relationship with Gaz Beadle, which ended in 2016 after Gaz cheated while Charlotte was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy.

She later dated model Ash Harrison (2016), reality star Stephen Bear (2016 to 2017), Love Island’s Josh Ritchie (2018 to 2019), Ryan Gallagher (2020) and content creator Liam Beaumont (2020 to August 2021).

Now she is with businessman Jake Ankers, who she met in late 2021 through a friend.

The pair made their relationship official in January 2022, and announced that they were expecting a baby three months later.

Her Money: The Sun reported that as of 2022, Charlotte is thought to have an estimated net worth of around £2million.

Her Property: Charlotte lives in a £1 million mansion in Sunderland, which underwent a major renovation in 2021.