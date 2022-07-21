Over 16,000 people have liked Tom Pearce’s Instagram post announcing that he proposed to his beautician girlfriend Rebecca Walker

Tom Pearce has revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend Rebecca Walker during their romantic trip to Bali.

The 34-year-old, who left TOWIE in 2014 after three years on the show, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to the beautician. He shared a beautiful photo showing them sitting inside a heart made from rose petals at the Four Seasons Resort in Bali.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captioning the snap, Tom wrote: “The girl said yes 💍”

Over 16,000 people have liked the post with many commenting “congratulations”, while saying they are happy for the couple.

The pair went public with their relationship with a cute photograph shared on social media in 2019, but it is unknown when they officially started dating.

TV career: Tom has been linked to Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lauren Goodger and Lauren Pope since finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, alongside his friends Joey Essex and Diags.

He decided to leave the ITV reality TV show to focus on his equity broker career in 2014.

Speaking at the time, he told Heat World: “After nearly three years I just thought it was time. Most of my friends are no longer on the show apart from Diags.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I can storyline-wise. I want to concentrate on my job in the City as an equity broker.”

Relationships: Emily Blackwell had a brief relationship with Love Island’s Chris Hughes, before rumours began to swirl that she was dating Tom Pearce.

Fans swooned when he shared a photo taken at Emily’s 22nd birthday and they made their relationship official on Instagram. However, their relationship lasted less than a year and after dating the Made In Chelsea star Tom paired up with Rebecca Walker.

Tom gave Rebecca an impressive engagement ring during their moonlit dinner at the Four Seasons resort in Bali this week (21 July 2022)