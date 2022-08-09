Helen Dimmick transformed her appearance ahead of marrying Phil Ainsworth, after their wedding ceremony was postponed twice.

Many couples were forced to reschedule their weddings, after the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a series of lockdowns.

Helen Dimmick, 49, and Phil Ainsworth, 56, were among those who were able to make their wedding day extra special after having to wait longer than they had anticpated to tie the knot.

Having struggled to get the results she wanted on her own, Helen embarked on a bespoke training programme which helped her to shed 21lbs ahead of her big day.

Speaking to NationalWorld, Helen explained that her weight fluctuated throughout the pandemic but she was at her most productive both personally and professionally during the lockdowns.

Helen said: “I hadn’t focused on both diet and exercise together, and hadn’t realised that the key to success is not what you do in the gym but outside of it.

“I also believe a focus helps, and being determined to look the best as I could on my wedding day was very motivating.

“Primarily I wanted to lose weight. After the pandemic and three lockdowns my weight fluctuated, also considering my age I noticed a drop in muscle tone.

“I wanted the feeling of control back and confidence in my appearance.

“I looked at this as a time and opportunity to think out of the box and up my game. It also focused my mind on the important values in life - family and friends, but also charity work, the community, environmental and sustainability concerns.”

Helen tipped scales at 12.3 stone when she started the bespoke training programme with Alchemy Personal Training.

After completing six weeks of the programme, she dropped to just 10.10 stone.

Helen Dimmick lost 21lbs for her wedding day with a bespoke training programme (Pic: Alchemy Training)

Helen continued: ”Now I have more energy and focus and skills for life from the programme.

“I am also a firm believer in a healthy body equals a healthy mind, [and so] I achieve more professionally when I’m at my optimum physical condition.”

Helen Dimmick is an award-winning gemologist and jewellery specialist, who has worked in the industry for over 20 years. The 49-year-old consultant can be recognised from various media articles and podcasts as well as being an expert on ITV’s Bling.

Helen grew up with her mother and father who were a nurse and a businessman respectively. Helen’s grandmother, who was widowed at an early age, sparked her love for jewellery and promised her wedding band to Helen for her big day.

From the age of 16, Helen decided to pursue a career in jewellery and went on to study the history of art and architecture at the University of Manchester before turning to the jewellery industry where she worked with Tiffany & Co among other companies.

In addition to her passion for jewellery, Helen had a deep love for ballet, training from age three to 19. The gemologist gave up the art due to university studies as well as slight injuries to her hip and lower back, but still admires the “artistry, discipline and development”.

Helen said: “Ballet was a competition with myself on how to focus and continually improve (I’ve always been a perfectionist).

“I knew sadly it wouldn’t be a career for me [due to my slight injuries] and I regret that my perfectionist personality didn’t allow me to just relax and enjoy ballet at a lower standard. I do hope one day to maybe return.”

Helen met her now-husband Phil Ainsworth through the same buying group. The pair now work together at Ainsworth Jewellers - a 150-year-old family business in Blackburn.

The two jewellers wanted to get married in Italy, where Helen’s father lived, and booked a stunning mediaeval monastery, now hotel, in Florence for May 2020.

However, at the last moment, the wedding had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Helen told The Times: “There was a pandemic going on so I wasn’t going to sit and lament that my wedding in Florence was not able to go ahead. We wanted to get married. It wasn’t about the wedding.”

Instead, Helen and Phil waited a year for a special licence to marry at Giggleswick School Chapel in North Yorkshire, where Phil and his father were once boarders, and a reception at Falcon Manor.

Helen added: “I think it was meant to be…Italy was lovely, but the day couldn’t have gone better.”

Helen’s Family

Helen’s nana Annie inspired her love for jewellery (Pic: Helen Dimmick)

Helen grew up close to her family and even has an initiative set up called “Annie’s Legacy”, named after her grandmother who inspired her passion for jewellery.

The jewellery consultant said: “My family is everything to me, I was brought up with such respect, support and encouragement. The person I am today is very much testament to my family.

“My beloved Nana worked in a mill all her life, she was one of the most vibrant, hardworking and intelligent women I have ever known. She was sadly widowed at a young age, but she adored my grandfather who I never knew and always told me I would have her wedding ring one day.

“It contains so much love and it is the most precious piece of jewellery, in terms of sentiment I own.”

During her wedding ceremony to Philip, her grandmother’s wedding band was presented with a diamond guard ring as Helen did not want to cut it down.

Connections

Philip Ainsworth

Helen and Philip knew of each other for seven years before they started a relationship in 2014.

The two jewellers began their relationship with active first dates such as walking, windsurfing and paddle boarding and continued their passion by going for walks among the Peak and Lakes District, where they live.

As both colleagues and spouses, Philip and Helen have accomplished big things this year - celebrating their first anniversary as well as guest positions on podcast It Runs In the Family and award nominations.

Rufus Bradshaw

Rufus Bradshaw is the owner of Alchemy Personal Training which is offering a six-week transformation programme (Pic: Alchemy)

Helen started training with Rufus Bradshaw from Cheshire-based Alchemy Personal Training Studio, after her brother recommended his services, and undertook a six-week plan to prepare for her wedding.

The jewellery specialist continues to train with the team after the Fit for Life Transformation Programme as Helen sees Rufus “as much a life coach as a trainer.”

Helen added: “This programme for me was revolutionary in that it integrated a calorie-controlled diet and regular, but varied workout routines. Although it seemed daunting, I soon adjusted to and enjoyed the diet and recipes supplied.

Alchemy Personal Training Team based in Winslow, Cheshire (Pic: Alchemy)

“It helped that I had an inspiring goal, but at the times when it was tough, Rufus and his team’s support really got me through. The crucial ingredient is how much they care and this I really believe is the recipe for Alchemy’s success, it is genuine passion for what they do and attention to what is happening to their client, not just for when they are in the gym training but owning the rest of the time too.”

With over 38 years’ combined experience across the studio situated in Winslow, owner of Alchemy PT, Rufus Bradshaw said that the programme is fuelled by the clients.

He said: “Starting your fitness journey may be difficult, especially if you are new to exercise - but that’s where we come in. All we ask is our clients commit 100% to the process, and we take care of the rest. [Their] success is our motivation.”

Personal training studio is based in Cheshire and provides one-to-one sessions (Pic: Alchemy)

Alchemy Training is offering a limited period for the six-week transformation at only £999.