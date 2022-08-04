Sit back and enjoy this new romantic comedy about a mismatched couple who unexpectedly find love

It is wedding season, so it’s no surprise that Netflix have treated viewers to a rom-com which centres on a mis-matched couple who fall in love during the said season.

The film not only documents the couple’s love story, but also the wider impact weddings have on family.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s heart-warming, touching and funny - a perfect watch for a warm summer evening.

But, what exactly is Wedding Season about, who is in the cast and how can you watch?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda who star as lead characters Ravi and Asha respectively in Netflix romantic comedy Wedding Season.

What is Wedding Season about?

Wedding Season is a Netflix romantic comedy about an Indian-American man and a woman who pretend to be dating because they are fed up with their parents asking them when they are going to get married.

Asha is a successful woman who’s career-focused lifestyle doesn’t sit well with her parents’ vision of finding her a suitable husband.

Fed up with being set up and her mother creating dating profiles for her without her knowledge, Asha pretends to date Ravi - whose parents have also set up a dating profile on his behalf.

Ravi is something of Asha’s opposite due to him being extremely laid back and out of work.

Unsurprisingly, their huge differences mean their first date doesn’t go well, but Asha and Ravi agree to pretend to date while they attend a summer of weddings so they can stop their parents pestering them about their dating life and intentions for marriage.

One of the people getting married is Asha’s sister Priya who is the first person in her family to marry outside her nationality, although her fiancée Nick is still trying to be the model Indian husband.

Asha and Ravi do then find, of course, find themselves genuinely falling for each other when they spend so much time together.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is lead by Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda who star as lead characters Ravi and Asha respectively.

Sharma, aged 29, is an Indian actor who made his debut in the 2012 film Life of Pi, a role which earned him a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination.

In 2014, he portrayed Aayan Ibrahim in season 4 of Homeland, and in 2022 he starred as Sid in How I Met Your Father spin off How I Met Your Father.

Sharda, age 30, is an Australian actress of Indian descent and a classical Indian Bharatha Natyam dancer.

Her film credits include Oscar nominated film Lion (2016) and Bollywood films Begum Jaan (2017) and Hawaizaada (2015).

Sharda is working on her first book, currently untitled, that explores her identity struggles as an Indian girl living in Australia, and is set to be released next year.

Asha’s sister Priya is played by Arianna Afsar, and her husband-to-be Nick is played by Sean Kleier.

Other cast members include Rizwan Manji, who is known best for his portrayal of Ray Butani on Schitt’s Creek, and brother and sister acting duo Manoj Sood and Veena Sood.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for the film.

You can watch it below:

How can you watch?

Wedding Season is available to watch on streaming service Netflix.

It will be available to watch in the UK from 8am on Thursday 4 August 2022.