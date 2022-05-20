The date of the beginning of summer depends on if you follow the metrological or astrological measure of the seasons

As the nights get longer and lighter with every passing day, and the sun begins to shine, people start to look forward to the summer and all that it brings - dining alfresco, road trips , visits to the beach and just generally enjoying warmer weather .

People will be particularly looking forward to summer 2022 as summer 2020 and summer 2021 were both disrupted by Covid-19 rules, but the approaching season looks as though it will be restriction-free.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, when exactly does summer start and when does it end? Although we don’t want to be thinking about the latter just yet.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does summer begin?

There are actually two ways of calculating the first day of summer, depending on whether you follow the meteorological or definitions of the seasons.

But, whichever one you follow, both are happening very soon.

Meteorological summer will begin first, beginning on Wednesday 1 June, followed by astronomical summer which will begin on Tuesday 21 June.

What’s the difference between meteorological summer and astronomical summer?

These are the key differences between meteorological summer and astronomical summer, and how the date of each is determined.

Meteorological summer

The meteorological summer date is the easiest to work out.

It is based on the simple principle that the year is split into four seasons, and that each of these seasons are made up of three full months, as per the Gregorian calendar.

This definition makes it easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics, and means that every season starts on the same date every year.

This means that every year summer begins on 1 June and lasts until 31 August, with autumn then starting on 1 September.

Astronomical summer

The astronomical season is less straightforward to work out as it can change every year.

This is because it starts on the date of the summer solstice, which comes later in June but can vary slightly from year on year.

In 2022, the summer solstice falls on Tuesday 21 June, which happens to be the same as last year.

It can, however, occur on any date between 20 and 22 of the month, although 21 June is the most common date for it to occur.

The astronomical summer then lasts until another changeable date, the autumnal equinox - which this year lands on Friday 23 September.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the date of the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year.

For this reason, the summer solstice is also known as the longest day.

This occurs when the Earth’s north pole has its maximum tilt towards the sun.

As well as marking the beginning of astronomical summer, the solstice can also be known as midsummer.

This can be confusing, but it is because the days begin to get shorter after it has passed.

What is the autumn equinox?

Equinoxes take their name from the Latin for equal night.

They happen twice a year, at the start of spring and autumn, and mark the moment the Earth’s equator passes directly through the centre of the sun’s path.

On each of these days, the planet should get 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, although this is complicated somewhat by the Earth’s atmosphere and weather conditions affecting the way we see sunlight.

The autumn equinox can occur at any time between 21 and 24 September, and marks the start of autumn - if you follow the astrological definitions of the seasons.

When will summer end?

There are also two ways of calculating the last day of summer.

According to the metrological measure of the seasons, the last day of summer this year will be Wednesday 31 August, with autumn then starting on Thursday 1 September.