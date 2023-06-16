The hot weather contributed to one of the “busiest days ever” in A&E departments on Thursday

People are being urged to use NHS emergency services sensibly after the health service saw near record levels of demand at A&E departments.

The hot weather contributed to one of the “busiest days ever” in A&E departments across the country on Thursday (15 June), with many attending for asthma or hay fever-related issues brought on by the heat.

Hospitals are also facing added pressure due to strike action by junior doctors, who are currently in the midst of a 72-hour walkout. It is the third round of strikes by training medics in the ongoing pay dispute, with previous walkouts taking place in March and April.

People are being urged not to use A&E for hay fever symptoms (Photo: Getty Images)

Junior doctors are now preparing to strike every month until next spring, with the British Medical Association (BMA) saying it will ballot training doctors next week to extend its strike mandate. Junior medics said they will also consider “co-ordinated action” with consultants, who are also currently being balloted over the possibility of strike action.

If members vote to continue strikes, junior doctors will take to picket lines for three days a month, every month, until March 2024, which would place even further pressure on the NHS.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “We know the warm weather has increased demand on services and this week we have seen one of our busiest days ever at A&E departments. As we move into what’s forecasted to be a very warm weekend, the heat and the impact of industrial action will continue across the country.

“NHS staff are working hard and prioritising urgent and emergency care, so as ever, use 999 in emergency and life-threatening situations and NHS 111 online for other health concerns.”

The warning comes as the Met Office has forecast temperatures in the high 20s this weekend, with some parts of the UK reaching into the 30s. A yellow heat warning was extended by the forecaster earlier this week and will now remain in place until Monday 19 June.

The heat has also caused disruption in schools this week, with several in East Sussex being forced to close to pupils on Thursday due to water shortages.

A UK Health Security Agency spokeswoman also stressed that the sustained heat could impact the health and social care sector. She said: “A yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“If you have friends, family or neighbours who you know are more vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, it is important you check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

Dan Stroud, spokesman for the Met Office, warned that conditions would become “increasingly humid and uncomfortable” over the weekend, especially in inner cities, with temperatures unlikely to drop below the 20s overnight.

Some thundery showers and heavy bursts of rain may affect western parts of Northern Ireland from Friday afternoon, with a risk of the unsettled weather extending into parts of Wales and the southwest of England.