The Met Office said “unstable” weather will sweep across the nation but conditions will “turn more humid” over the weekend

“Thundery and unstable” weather conditions are set to sweep across parts of the UK this week bringing an end to the dry spell.

Thunderstorms and hail are forecast on Thursday (15 June) and Friday (16 June) but “temperatures will remain above average for the time of year”, according to the Met Office.

Northern Ireland is expected to see between 20 and 25mm of rainfall within an hour and even some hail, before the unsettling weather spreads to parts of western Scotland, the North West and North Wales.

Despite this, the Met Office is still forecasting temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s for much of England over the next few days.

But temperatures are not expected to surpass the highest on record so far this year, which was recorded on Saturday (10 June) in Chertsey, Surrey when the mercury reached 32.2C.

Thunder and hail to sweep UK as Met Office forecasts heatwave end. (AFP via Getty Images)

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year most regions will drop below the threshold for a heatwave.

He said “dry, fine and sunny weather is to continue for the next few days with temperatures peaking at 30 degrees in parts of England” but temperatures will be “dropping below those heat wave thresholds in some counties”.

He added: “On Thursday there is a chance of thunder moving into western areas of Northern Ireland, the west of Scotland, North West England and North Wales.”

“The risk of showers will persist into Friday, but on Thursday and Friday there will still be a good deal of dry weather around, especially in the South East.”

According to the forecaster, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold. The threshold varies in each county.

Friday (16 June) is expected to be “another day with plenty of sunshine for most” with temperatures “feeling very warm” but there will be an “increasing chance of showers in the west later”.

In its outlook from Saturday (17 June) to Monday (19 June), the forecaster said there will be “long sunny spells” with weather conditions “turning more humid”.

It added there will be “an increasing chance of thunderstorms across the south on Saturday and then more widely by Sunday and Monday.”