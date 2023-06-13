The Met Office said there will be “lots of dry, settled weather” throughout the week as thunderstorms start to clear

Thunderstorm warnings remain in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland while the weather for much of the UK settles after torrential rain, hail and lightning on Monday (12 June).

Roads were flooded around the country causing dangerous driving conditions, with the UK weather service warning some communities they could be temporarily cut off due to the floods.

Met Office forecaster and meteorologist Simon Partridge said the worst of the thunderstorms had now passed and drier weather is expected going into the latter parts of the week.

He said: “The good news is the worst of it is now leaving, as we cool down through the evening it will give the thunderstorms less energy and it will be starting to clear into the Irish Sea.”

But yellow thunderstorm warnings are still in place for parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday (13 June), with affected areas expected to see heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms.

The Environment Agency says three flood warnings are in place for areas along the River Weaver in west Cheshire.

UK to bask in 28C heat as Met Office warns thunder alerts still in place. (Photo: Joe Sene/PA Wire)

Despite the weather alerts, Mr Partridge said there will be “lots of dry, settled weather” on Tuesday and through the week.

He added: “The thunderstorms have gradually been working their way westwards over the last couple of days because the area of the warmest and most humid air has drifted its way westwards, as a result… we’re expecting to see thunderstorms across parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

He said these areas could see up to 20mm or more of rain over a couple of hours but this is not as much as was seen across the country on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to stay high again on Tuesday with London and Manchester forecast to hit 28C during the day.

The Mayor of London has issued a ‘high’ air pollution warning to those in the capital due to high temperatures and pollution being carried over from the continent.

Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to “avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste”.

He said: “Pollution and heat can be a dangerous combination, which is why I’m urging Londoners to look after themselves and each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport.