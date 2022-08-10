The Love Island star has had many big offers since she left the villa including a lucrative deal from Boohoo.

It is not unusual to see the Love Island alumni launching themselves into business projects as soon as they are back in the UK.

Gemma Owens is no exception to that rule and it has been reported that the 19-year-old has been “bombarded” with offers for collaborations.

The most lucrative one to be revealed so far is a deal with clothing brand Boohoo.

Gemma was spotted at the private members club 180 The Strand on Friday 5 August, where according to The Sun, she was celebrating a six figure deal with the company.

The move makes sense for the savvy businesswoman as she already owns her own swimwear brand OG Beachwear.

The collection is at the more luxury end of swimwear with most bikinis on the website retailing for over £100.

OG Beachwear currently offers a range of swimming shorts for men, as well as bikinis and one-pieces for women.

Gemma wore some of her merchandise on Love Island to promote the business.

Before entering the reality TV show she told The Sun: “I would love to carry on with my business which I have just set up.

“It’s called OG Beachwear.

“I will be wearing a few bits in the villa, it’s a small collection at the moment.”

If Gemma has the same luck as previous Love Islandcontestants such as Molly-Mae Hague, she could be in for quite a paycheck over the next few months.

Molly secured a £500,000 deal with Pretty Little Thing and now years after the show is reported to charge £11,000 per sponsored post on Instagram.

Gemma Owen

TV Personality

Gemma is a 19-year-old who recently became famous on the reality TV showLove Island.

While on the show, she coupled up With Luca Bish and the pair came runners up in the final.

Gemma owns the clothing brand OG Beachwear which is a small luxury swimwear brand.

Age: 19-years-old

19-years-old Born: 1 May 2003 in Chester

1 May 2003 in Chester Relationship: Currently in a relationship with Luca Bish, who she met on Love Island

Currently in a relationship with Luca Bish, who she met on Love Island Wealth: She has a current reported net worth of between £50,000 to £100,000

She has a current reported net worth of between £50,000 to £100,000 Lives: Gemma lives in a £4million mansion in Cheshire with her family

Gemma appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak about her experience on Love Island.

Gemma said: “I feel like in the villa there was only a certain amount of feelings I could get for Luca in that environment because you’ve got nothing to do with the outside.

“So I got to that point in the last week or two and I just wanted to get out and start experiencing stuff, have a normal life, we’ve only been out a week already.”

Connections

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party at 180 The Strand on March 01, 2022

The host of Love Island is Laura Whitmore - she had several interactions with Gemma during the 2022 season.

The 37-year-old from Dublin has been hosting the show since 2020.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Gemma was part of the original cast of Love Island 2022 but Ekin-Su came in as a bombshell.

The pair started an unlikely friendship despite their age gap and both made it to the final with their respective partners.

Paige Thorne

Paige and Gemma were fast friends on Love Island.

She finished the show with Adam Collard and the pair have been seen dating back in the UK.

Michael Owen

Newcastle United's new signing Michael Owen carries his daughter, Gemma, as he is introduced to the fans at St James' Park on August 31, 2005

Gemma has a famous father - footballer Michael Owen.

The former striker played for Liverpool, Newcastle and the national England team.

Luca Bish

Luca and Gemma came runners-up in Love Island 2022.

Gemma and Luca came second place in Love Island 2022.

Luca was a fishmonger before he went on the reality TV show - he now has 1.3million followers on Instagram.

Jaques O’Neill

The Love Island audience were shocked when Gemma’s ex boyfriend Jaques entered the villa as a bombshell.