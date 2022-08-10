The incident happened after the reality star fell asleep in the back of a cab in Ireland

Maura Higgins claims that she was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver, after falling asleep in the back of a cab in Ireland following a night out.

The Love Island star, who has over 3.5 million followers, explained one of her “worst experiences with a man” in an Instagram Live Q&A with her fans.

Maura said that she has sadly had “a few” bad experiences with men, including one story that she’s not ready to share yet.

She went on to describe the horrifying encounter that she had with the taxi driver.

Maura said: “So would you believe, I actually have many…a few. The worst one I’ve never, ever opened up to any of you about and I don’t even think I am ready yet - it was probably like one of the most scary things that’s ever happened to me.

Maura Higgins at the National Television Awards 2021 (Getty Images)

“I also had an incident with a taxi driver, a long time ago in Ireland and silly me, I fell asleep.

“My friends were dropped off before me and I was being dropped off alone because I lived on my own at the time. I woke up and his hand was right up my skirt.

“Honestly I sobered up so quickly - I memorised his taxi number so quickly, and I still remembered it the next day.”

The 31-year-old didn’t elaborate further on the story as to whether she reported him or what happened following the assault.

Maura Higgins

Television personality, social media influencer

Love Island's Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins is an Irish television personality and model, who became well known for her time on Love Island in 2019, where she finished fourth. Her humour, catchphrases and gorgeous looks shot her to fame and since the show, she has collaborated with numerous fashion and makeup brands.

Maura has also made appearances as a contestant on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, a presenter for the Irish version of the TV show Glow Up and on This Morning. Before her Love Island fame, Maura worked not only for Monster Energy but also as a ring girl for professional boxers such as Anthony Joshua.

She was born in Ballymahon, County Longford in Ireland, to Seamus and Sharon Higgins. Maura has three siblings - two sisters, Becki and Louise, and a brother called Jamie.

Age: 31

31 Born: 25 November 1990 in Ballymahon, Ireland

25 November 1990 in Ballymahon, Ireland Lives: Essex

Essex Partner: Maura confirmed she is single

Maura confirmed she is single Wealth: £1 million

Maura left the villa and has scooped many a brand deal (Pic:Getty)

As one of the breakout stars from the ITV2 reality show Love Island, Maura shot into the social media and fashion industry at a quick pace.

She spoke to The Independent in Ireland about the struggles of instant fame and how she dealt with it.

Maura said: “You probably wouldn’t have known this at the time but when I came out of the villa, my head was everywhere. It was so jumbled, I didn’t know where I was.

“I will never forget how stressed I was…I was very overwhelmed. I didn’t know where to turn and I had nobody around me except the people from Love Island. All my family and friends were in Ireland. It was just a very, very scary time.”

Maura added: “I felt very, very alone. Very alone. At one stage I remember thinking, ‘I don’t even know how I am going to get myself better.’”

Connections

Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae has addressed boob job rumours.

Initially in the fifth series of Love Island, Molly-Mae and Maura were deemed as rivals as they both showed interest in Tommy Fury, however as the season developed and now post-villa, the girls have become close friends.

Maura meets up with Molly-Mae and her partner Tommy regularly, whether visiting them at their home in Manchester or going to events.

Maura Higgins (L) and Ellie Brown attend the PrettyLittleThing X Molly-Mae show

Molly-Mae and Tommy came second in the 2019 series of Love Island to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, but the pair have gone on to have great success in their respective careers.

Tommy continues to box like his older brother Tyson Fury, while Molly has created multiple fashion and beauty ranges.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury celebrates after victory in the Light Heavyweight fight between Tommy Fury and Jordan Grant

Maura entered the Love Island villa on Day 10 and had her sights set on Tommy Fury, who was coupled up with Molly-Mae at the time.

Despite the continuous flirting, Maura and Tommy didn’t end up getting together as the boxer stayed true to his love Molly-Mae.

Tommy Fury is a professional boxer as well as television personality. He made his professional debut in 2018, and has won all eight of his matches.

Tommy was supposed to fight Youtuber Jake Paul last year, however Tommy had to pull out due to a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection.

Alex Demetriou

Blackpool-born Dancing on Ice star Alex Demetriou is raising money for North Shore mental health service Counselling in the Community with a sponsored walk from Blackburn to Blackpool. Photo: DA Photography/Alex Demetriou

While Maura was on Dancing on Ice, she skated alongside Alexander Demetriou until they were eliminated sixth.

However, rumours started circulating about Maura and Alex’s ‘close bond’ which in turn led to the breakdown of Alex’s marriage to Carlotta Edwards - who he originally had joined the show with.

He said to the Daily Mail : “I think Carlotta found it hard to see me so close, yet professional with Maura. It had an impact on her.

“I told Carlotta we needed a break but I knew it was for good. I didn’t want to lead her on any more. She was shocked at how serious it was.”

Personal

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice

Although Maura and Giovanni made their relationship official in June 2021, it was revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing pro had fancied Maura for “some time” after seeing her at multiple events.

It was revealed that Giovanni waited to make his move on Maura when she was single, and the Irish beauty and Italian Stallion went on to date for four months, with Maura even staying with Giovanni while he was on a dancing tour.

They broke up in October 2021 leaving Maura “heartbroken” due to busy schedules and lack of time together.

Chris Taylor

Arguably two of Love Island’s funniest contestants, Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor went on to date following the end of the series for six months.

The pair did not get together in the ITV2 show, but after fan speculation, Chris and Maura announced their relationship in November 2020 with the captions, “turns out I fell in love with my best mate,” and spent most of Covid lockdown together.

Likewise with the announcement on social media, the couple shared the break-up news through their Instagram stories too.

Curtis Pritchard

Dancer and former Love Island star Curtis Pritchard SUS-200716-110524001

Maura and Curtis paired up in the 2019 series of Love Island, after sparks flew following Curtis’ break-up with co-star Amy Hart.

They went on to claim fourth place and left the villa together for a whirlwind romance lasting nine months.

Things took a turn in their relationship at the start of 2020, when Curtis was accused of cheating.