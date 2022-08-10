Remi Lambert appeared briefly on the show alongside islanders like Jacques, Ekin-Su, Luca, Gemma and Paige

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Love Island is one of the most anticipated shows in the reality TV calendar , it’s also one of the most controversial - the most recent season was inundated with complaints about bullying, misogyny , gaslighting and controlling behaviour.

Remi Lambert, who entered the season as a bombshell alongside Jay Younger, has taken to social media to accuse Luca Bish and Jacques O’Neill of “bullying” him during his short stint on the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know.

What did Jacques and Luca say about Remi?

On Instagram , Remi posted a clip from an Instagram live with Jacques and Luca in which the two appear to be making fun of his rapping abilities.

Luca and Jacques start talking about Remi after a user impersonating his account commented on the live asking what they were saying about him and his rapping.

Jacques sarcastically says: “I said it’s really, really good, you should turn pro.”

Luca then replies: “Pro? Pro rapper? What’s he gonna do, work in Harrods next year?”

What has Remi said about Jacques and Luca?

Along with the clip, Remi wrote a lengthy statement in which he said that during his time on Love Island, he was subjected to bullying by the two islanders, claiming that Jacques “said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it”.

He wrote: “Don’t know why these guys have such a problem with me, clearly got some serious issues they need to sort out.

Remi has called out Jacques and Luca for being ‘bullies’ (Photo: ITV)

“Everyone said I lied about the way I was treated in that villa, but this here is an example of what was going on whilst I was in there. Don’t know why they wasn’t kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It’s not banter, it’s clear signs of bullying.

“I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There’s 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening.

“Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it. After about 3 strikes from Jacques I told him I won’t be speaking to him anymore in the villa.

Remi has said that he and Jacques had arguments that weren’t aired on the show (Photo: ITV)

“Later on he tried apologising to me but like 10 minutes after he started with the snide comments again. I’ve tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don’t know when it will stop.

“Worst person to represent mental health and ADHD campaigns . He’s still out here mocking not just me but other islanders too. You’d think with such a big platform they would use it to promote peace, but they’re using it to troll and they’re loving the attention. Immature.

“These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn’t soo strong minded I could’ve done something stupid to myself by now, but they don’t care at all.

“I want justice.”

Luca faced accusations from viewers of bullying over his treatment of fellow islander Tasha (Photo: ITV)

Prior to Love Island coming to an end, Remi brought up his issues with Jacques whilst talking on the show Reality with Will Njobvu.

He said: “There was a lot of stuff that wasn’t aired - a lot of stuff going on. So basically, me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments and it just made my experience s**t. It ruined it for me.”

Remi added: “People were saying, “It’s because he’s got a rugby persona”, but you can’t treat people like that.”

Did Tasha like Remi’s post?

Tasha Ghouri , who came in fourth place on Love Island with boyfriend Andrew Le Page, liked Remi’s post on Instagram calling out Jacques and Luca for bullying.

Both Tasha and Andrew have unfollowed Jacques on Instagram.

Throughout the course of the show, Luca and Dami faced accusations of constantly bullying Tasha, specifically during the Movie Night and Snog Marry Pie challenge.

Tasha and Andrew placed fourth in the finale of the dating show (Photo: ITV)

Bombshell’s Billy Brown and Josh Le Grove accused the Love Island producers of “allowing” bullying to happen on the show.

Talking on the Secure The Insecure podcast, Billy said that Luca and Dami would “constantly go for Tasha”.

He added: “They might see it as banter, but when I spoke to Tasha, one night she was crying… She responded, “I’m fed up. Everyone’s just going at me. I’m trying to do what’s best for me and no one’s understanding”.”