Paul O’Grady has hosted his radio show on BBC Radio 2 since 2009

Paul O’Grady, who has hosted his afternoon radio slot on BBC Radio 2 since 2009, has announced that he will be leaving the show.

The presenter said that as much as he is going to miss his listeners and the fun that he has had with producer Malcolm Prince, “I feel that now is the right time to go”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know.

Has Paul O’Grady quit his Radio 2 show?

It has been confirmed that O’Grady will be leaving his BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years on the air.

The official BBC Radio 2 social media accounts said: “We’re sad to say that after 14 years on Sunday afternoons, Paul O’Grady has decided to leave Radio 2.

“We wish Paul the very best of luck and hope to work with him again in the future.”

The radio station also shared a statement from O’Grady, which said: “I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners, as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince, but I feel that now is the right time to go.”

In the replies to the tweet announcing O’Grady’s departure, listeners have accused the station of “pushing out” presenters.

One person wrote: “Forced out because you messed around with his show. Seems a common theme these days. Will expect to hear him on Greatest Hits radio along with the others you pushed out. There will soon be nobody worth listening to on R2.”

Paul O’Grady with the award for Factual Entertainment Programme during the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Another tweeted: “That’s that, then. You’ve driven another one out. Absolutely nothing worth listening to on Radio 2 anymore. Ken Bruce will be next on the hit list, no doubt.”

“What is going on @BBCRadio2? You appear to be on a mission to rid the station of its loyal listeners. I’ve always defended the @BBC and the licence fee but you are making it harder to defend by the day!!! Don’t forget, there’s a difference between broadcaster and celebrity!” wrote another.

Why is he leaving?

While O’Grady hasn’t explicitly revealed the reason behind his decision, the announcement comes after a programming shake-up saw him share a time slot with comedian Rob Beckett.

The 67-year-old hosted the Sunday afternoon programme for almost 13 years before the change forced the O’Grady and Beckett to host their shows alternately, each for 13 weeks at a time.

Paul O’Grady during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London (Photo: PA/Yui Mok)

In February, after the schedule change prompted an unhappy response from listeners, the BBC said plans “evolve over time”.

“Paul is much-loved by many of our listeners, and whilst we’re making this change to Sunday afternoons, he very much remains a firm favourite here in Wogan House,” it said.

At the time, O’Grady told his Instagram followers that the arrangement with Beckett had “nothing to do with me”.

When is his last show?

O’Grady’s last show on BBC Radio 2 will air on Sunday 14 August, when his current cycle ends.

In a statement the BBC said that O’Grady’s last show will enjoy all the regular features, including “a Lost TV Theme, the Thank You Letter of the Week and an unexpected playlist”.

“Plus, producer Malcolm picks another unsuitable song for a wedding anniversary, and there’s a dubious Cocktail recipe…” the broadcaster added.

Linda Riley, Julian Clary, Paul O’Grady and Victoria Scone attend the Rainbow Honours at 8 Northumberland Avenue on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

From Sunday 21 August, Beckett will return to his hosting duties on Sunday afternoons for his next 13 week run of shows.

The BBC has said that “future plans for the slot will be announced at a later date”.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, added: “I’d like to thank Paul for so many years of his brilliant Sunday afternoon show.