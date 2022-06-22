Previous Taskmaster winners including Liza Tarbuck and Richard Herring will return for a special Champion of Champions episode

Season 13 of Taskmaster came to an end last week with comedian Sophie Duker narrowly beating presenter Chris Ramsey to be crowned Taskmaster champion.

And while we will be in for quite a wait until season 14 comes to our screens, another fix of Taskmaster is on its way - Champion of Champions 2.

Champion of Champions

The first Champion of Champions was a two-episode series which featured the winners of the first five seasons of Taskmaster, Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Rob Beckett, Noel Fielding and Bob Mortimer.

The series aired in 2017 and saw Josh Widdicombe win the day, becoming the first ever Taskmaster Champion of Champions.

What will happen in Champion of Champions 2?

Specific tasks have not been revealed, but this being Taskmaster it’s fair to assume that the first task will involve bringing in an item that meets a criteria set by little Alex Horne.

The winner of the episode will then get to take home all of the items, plus the title of Champion of Champions.

Previous item categories have included the most confusing thing, the creepiest thing, and the most embarrassing item.

Channel 4 has also teased some of the action we can expect to see in the special. This includes contestants destroying a bath rub, rolling a bobbin, avoiding low-flying bananas, and painting on skates.

Who are the Champion of Champions 2 contestants?

The contestants taking part in Champion of Champions 2 are the winners of Taskmaster season 6-10.

Liza Tarbuck - season 6 winner - 181 points

The daughter of comedian Jimmy Tarbuck, Liza is a comedy actress whose first screen role was as Pamela Lynch in the ITV sitcom Watching.

She has also appeared on the panel shows Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, and Hypothetical.

Kerry Godliman - season 7 winner - 176 points

Goodliman is a comedian best known for starring alongside Ricky Gervais in Dereck and After Life.

She has also appeared in stand-up, performing at Live at the Apollo and her own show, Bosh.

Kerry Goodliman

Lou Sanders - season 8 winner - 164 points

Sanders is a comedian and actor and has appeared on several notable panel shows including QI, Would I Lie to You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, The Russell Howard Hour, Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier, and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Her acting credits include playing Fran in This Way Up and Megan in the comedy drama Sick of It.

Lou Sander

Ed Gamble - season 9 winner - 167 points

Gamble is a comedian well known for his appearances on Mock the Week - he has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Sweat the Small Stuff.

He presents the Taskmaster podcast in which he speaks to other contestants about their experience on the show, and Off Menu with James Acaster.

Ed Gamble

Richard Herring - season 10 winner - 162 points

Herring is a stand-up comedian who started out in comedy as part of a double act with Stewart Lee.

He has also produced several comedy podcasts including Leicester Square Theatre Podcast, and is recognised as a pioneer in comedy podcasting.

Richard Herring

When is Champion of Champions 2 on TV?

The one-off special will air on Channel 4 on 23 June at 9pm.

It will be available to watch on All 4 shortly after it is first broadcast.

Is there a trailer?